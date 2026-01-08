‘Temporary abstinence isn’t sobriety,’ Ned Nwoko reacts to Regina Daniels’ drug test

Senator Ned Nwoko has dismissed the recently circulated negative drug test result of his wife, actress Regina Daniels, arguing that it only reflects a brief period of abstinence rather than true recovery.

In a statement released on Thursday via his official X account and signed by his communications team, the lawmaker maintained that issues of recovery and responsibility cannot be settled through online declarations, but demand consistency, sincerity and professional intervention.

“Temporary abstinence does not erase the underlying challenges that brought this situation to light. Recovery and accountability are not matters for social media posts or public engagement; they require sustained effort, honesty, and a genuine engagement with professional support,” the statement read.

Nwoko also questioned the circumstances surrounding the latest drug screening, which was said to have produced a negative result.

“In contrast, earlier findings of drugs and alcohol use were established through assessments conducted by two independent, reputable centres in Nigeria and South Africa.

“These reports were professionally compiled, formally documented, and will be presented and defended in court, and the centres involved will be subpoenaed to testify to their findings.

“Presenting a later negative result as proof that no prior use occurred is misleading and disingenuous. At best, it reflects abstinence over a period of time. It does not invalidate earlier medical reports, nor does it negate what necessitated intervention in the first place.”

His response followed Daniels’ announcement a day earlier that she had voluntarily submitted herself for a comprehensive drug test, which she said showed no trace of illegal substances.

In an emotional video shared across her social media platforms, the actress denied being a drug addict and warned she would take legal action against those spreading such claims. She explained that the test was meant to safeguard her image and provide reassurance to her children.

Daniels acknowledged limited past use of ecstasy, also known as Molly, but insisted she had never abused harder substances.

However, Nwoko rejected efforts to minimise the implications of Molly, stressing that “regardless of how casually it is referenced or repackaged in language, it is a drug.

“Renaming it does not alter its chemical composition, its risks, or its impact on judgment and stability.

“Moreover, temporary abstinence, whether for weeks or months, does not address the underlying issues that brought this situation to where it is today. Healing is not episodic, and accountability is not performative.”

According to the statement, the senator said he had, well before the matter became public, explored several options to support Daniels, including private rehabilitation and structured therapy, but these efforts were unsuccessful due to what he described as denial.

On the issue of child custody, the statement referenced a court ruling that granted Nwoko custody of the children and dismissed what it termed unproven allegations of human rights abuse.

“When the court gave judgment in favour of Senator Ned having custody, and dismissed all unsubstantiated human rights abuse claims brought forward last year, the court order stated that Regina should go for supervised therapy with evidence of same.

“We did not make it a time for public show. Senator Ned gave Regina a window to quietly seek the needed help. He acted discreetly, keeping matters out of the media while encouraging access to professional care so she could maintain a meaningful relationship with her children.

“It is therefore inaccurate to suggest consistent sobriety or to dismiss prior findings. A single test, taken at a time of one’s choosing, does not outweigh documented assessments conducted independently and professionally.”

The statement further noted that a court could appoint an independent and credible laboratory to resolve conflicting claims, emphasising the importance of “reality supported by relevant, credible and admissible evidence.”

The public dispute dates back to October 2025, when Daniels accused the senator of domestic violence and coercion amid reports of marital difficulties.

Nwoko denied the allegations, attributing the conflict instead to what he described as Daniels’ substance use disorder, citing leaked medical records from a hospital in Abuja that allegedly showed positive results for substances including cocaine, marijuana, morphine and opiates.

Although the hospital reportedly disowned the leaked documents as unauthorised, Nwoko’s team later affirmed their authenticity.

The couple, who married in 2019 amid public debate over their wide age difference, has two children together.