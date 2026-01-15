A’Ibom: Why we arrested, arraigned Ekid’s Princess Odoito – Police

By Egufe Yafugborh

UYO – POLICE in Akwa Ibom State have instituted criminal charges against Princess God’sown Udoito, a female advocate of Ekid people’s right to ownership of the disputed Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve in the state.

The Police revelation comes following concerns raised by the Ekid People’s Union (EPU) on the whereabouts of Princess Odoito after she was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Eket.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, who gave the revelation Thursday said Odoito is facing trial in the State High Court in Uyo for alleged defamation, threats, false information and likely breach of public peace.

CP Azare, in a statement on the development, said that the Command has “Instituted a six-count criminal charge against one God’sown Monday Udoito (female), also known as Princess God’sown Udoito in the High Court of Akwa Ibom State, Uyo Judicial Division, over allegations bordering on criminal defamation, threats, publication of false information and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

“The charges arose from a petition dated 10th January, 2026, which alleged that the defendant, using her Facebook account, “Princess God’sown Udoito,” with over 20,000 followers, published and circulated false, misleading, defamatory and threatening statements and videos.

“Police investigations revealed that the defendant allegedly published content accusing Umo Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, of unlawfully selling ancestral lands in Eket Local Government Area to private entities and misappropriating the proceeds thereof.

“Further investigations revealed that the publications also allegedly contained threats, including references to the use of “juju” and ancestral forces, as well as content capable of inciting fear, panic, public disorder and unrest, particularly within Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas.

“The defendant is facing charges of conspiracy to commit criminal defamation, publication of defamatory matter with intent to intimidate, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, threats capable of causing fear and public disturbance, and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm.

“The offences are contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 39, Vol. 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022, and the Internal Security and Enforcement Law, Cap. 73, Vol. 4, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022.

“The defendant has been remanded in correctional custody after pleading not guilty to the charges.”

Dr Samuel Udonsak, National President, EPU and Sir Bassey Dan-Abia, Secretary General, however countered that Princess Otoito was facing persecution for her hard stance on the ownership struggle over the Stubbs Creek that has pitted Ekid People against Governor Eno and the Police.

EPU noted that, “Princess Udoito has become renown in her advocacy for the rights of the Ekid people in the Stubb’s Creek Forest Reserve (Akoiyak Ekid), of which the lingering subject matter of its ownership has recently reached near boiling point.

“EPU has no intention to further escalate simmering crises of The Stubb’s Creek Forest Reserve ownership, but has responsibility to inform the Public, Rights Activists and the international community to monitor the developments closely, in case her arrest is the beginning of the clampdown on our advocacy for our rights in the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.

“Princess God’sown Udoito must be treated with dignity, respect and within the arm bits of the law, including being charged to court within 24 hours as stipulated by the 1999 constitution of Nigeria and in respect of her fundamental human right and the rule of law.”

Still over the Ekid people’s faceoff with Governor Eno on the ownership struggle over the Stubbs Creek Reserve, both the EPU President and Secretary General had earlier on 9 January been summoned by the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, CP Baba Azare, to appear before the State Intelligence Department (SID).

Though specific details were not given for targeting them, Vanguard learnt that the summons in a letter of invitation signed by ACP Essien P. Boniface, Commanding Officer, SID of the Command, concerns the rejoinder by the EPU challenging the Akwa Ibom State Government’s dismissal of Ekid people’s ownership claim to the Stubbs Creek.

The separate letters dated 8 January 2026 to both EPU leaders with the same subject matter read, “The Commissioner of Polica, Akwa Ibom Command, is in receipt of a serious security report capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the State

“Sequel to the above, you are kindly invited for a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Akwa lbom State Command through the Commanding Officer, State Intelligence Department (SID).”

CP Azare, in the report on the situation with Princess Odoito, however, kept mute on the summons of both EPU and the outcome of their appearance before the SID.