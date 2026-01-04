Why is FG, Presidency mum over US arrest of Maduro? — Paul Ibe

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro

A media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr Paul O. Ibe, has questioned the silence of the Federal Government and the Presidency over the reported arrest and detention of Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, by the United States.

Ibe raised the concern in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, wondering why the Nigerian government has yet to make any official statement on the development, despite its implications for international diplomacy and sovereignty.

“Why is the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Presidency mum over the US arrest and detention of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela?” Ibe asked.

He further likened the situation to a popular proverb, suggesting that the silence could be driven by fear or discomfort. “Or is this a case of the old woman feeling uneasy when dry bones are mentioned in a proverb?” he added.

In his post, Ibe directly referenced key figures in the current administration, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, and presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, urging them to clarify Nigeria’s position on the matter.

The comments come amid growing international reactions to developments in Venezuela, with regional and global bodies expressing concerns over sovereignty, international law and diplomatic conduct.