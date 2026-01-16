Why Chelle should continue as Super Eagles coach – Ndidi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has urged NFF to retain the current coach Eric Chelle, emphasizing that continuity is key for the team’s future success despite missing out on the AFCON final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the third-place playoffs, the midfielder stressed the importance of maintaining the current coaching setup.

“For continuity, I feel like they should keep the coach because he is a wonderful manager; the only thing we need in this team is continuity. We should not change things now because we did not make it to the final; we should remain focused because there are so many competitions ahead,” Ndidi said.

The Besiktas man also spoke about his experience leading the national team as a captain as a “great privilege,” praising both the coach and his teammates for their contributions during the tournament.

“It’s amazing for a long time, being the captain is a great privilege for me, with the help of the coach, players and other leaders of the team,” he said.

Reflecting on the squad’s performance, Ndidi expressed pride in the players and their achievements.

“When we talk about the experience as the captain. For the future, I will say this team I am very proud of, they have done great things in this tournament and it’s been amazing,” he added.

He concluded by calling for unity and focus on the players, highlighting their resilience and talent. “Let us focus on the team; I am proud of this set of players,” he said.

The Super Eagles, after losing to host Morocco via penalties, are set to face Egypt in the third-place playoff on Saturday as they look to conclude their AFCON campaign on a strong note.

After the loss to Morocco, Eric Chelle himself has said that he is still does not know his future as the coach of Super Eagles but would prepare for the third-place game and analyse the AFCON tournament.

Vanguard News