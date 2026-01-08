US introduces $15,000 visa bond for Nigerians, others

By Nkiruka Nnorom

United States has introduced new travel restrictions that could require Nigerians applying for B1/B2 visas to post bonds of up to $15,000.

According to information published on the US Department of State’s website, Travel.State.Gov, the payment of a bond does not guarantee visa issuance, adding that fees paid without the direction of a consular officer would not be refunded.

Of the listed nations, African countries accounted for 24 of the 38, including Nigeria, in the updated list released by the US State Department on Tuesday.

Visa bonds are financial guarantees required by the US State Department for certain foreign nationals from countries classified as high-risk, who are applying for B1/B2 visas for business or tourism purposes.

The implementation dates vary from country to country, with Nigeria’s date set for January 21, 2026.

The Department of State said nationals from the listed countries had been identified as requiring visa bonds, with implementation dates shown in parentheses.

Countries affected include Algeria (21 January 2026); Angola (21 January 2026); Antigua and Barbuda (21 January 2026); Bangladesh (21 January 2026); Benin (21 January 2026); Bhutan (1 January 2026); Botswana (1 January 2026); Burundi (21 January 2026); Cabo Verde (21 January 2026); Central African Republic (1 January 2026); Côte d’Ivoire (21 January 2026); Cuba (21 January 2026); Djibouti (21 January 2026); and Dominica (21 January 2026).

Others are Fiji (21 January 2026); Gabon (21 January 2026); The Gambia (11 October 2025); Guinea (1 January 2026); Guinea-Bissau (1 January 2026).

Also listed are Nigeria (21 January 2026); São Tomé and Príncipe (23 October 2025); Senegal (21 January 2026) and others.

; Tajikistan (21 January 2026); Tanzania (23 October 2025); Togo (21 January 2026); Tonga (21 January 2026); Turkmenistan (1 January 2026); Tuvalu (21 January 2026),;Uganda (21 January 2026); Vanuatu (21 January 2026); Venezuela (21 January 2026); Zambia (20 August 2025); and Zimbabwe (21 January 2026).

The directive stated: “Any citizen or national travelling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is otherwise found eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The amount is determined during the visa interview.

“Applicants must also submit the Department of Homeland Security’s Form I-352. Applicants must also agree to the terms of the bond through the US Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform, Pay.gov. This requirement applies regardless of the place of application.”

It added that visa holders who post bonds, must enter the United States through designated airports, including Boston Logan International Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York; and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Bonds will only be refunded when the Department of Homeland Security records the visa holder’s departure from the United States on or before the expiration of their authorised stay, when the applicant does not travel before the visa expires, or when a traveller applies for and is denied admission at a US port of entry.

This development follows the introduction of partial US travel restrictions on Nigeria a week earlier. Nigeria was among 15 mostly African countries, including Angola, Antigua, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia and others placed under partial travel suspensions by the US government on December 16, 2025.

In Nigeria’s case, the US cited the presence and operations of radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in certain parts of the country, resulting in “substantial screening and vetting difficulties.”

An overstay rate of 5.56 per cent for B1/B2 visas and 11.90 per cent for F, M, and J visas was also cited as a justification for Nigeria’s inclusion. As a result, the travel suspension covered immigrant visas as well as non-immigrant categories, including B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.