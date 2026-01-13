US congressman proposes bill to make Greenland 51st state

The Greenlandic flag (Erfalasorput) flies on the roof of Tivoli Castle in Copenhagen, on January 8, 2026. US President Donald Trump is discussing options including military action to take control of Greenland, the White House said on January 6, 2025, upping tensions that Denmark warns could destroy the NATO alliance. Trump has stepped up his designs on the mineral-rich, self-governing Danish territory in the arctic since the US military seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3, 2026. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT / DENMARK OUT

A Republican congressman from Florida introduced a bill Monday to annex Greenland and make it the 51st US state as President Donald Trump threatens to seize the autonomous Danish territory.

Trump has said the United States will take Greenland “one way or the other,” floating the idea of buying the territory or taking it by force, despite strong pushback from Denmark, a NATO ally.

Representative Randy Fine said his new legislation would authorize Trump “to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland.”

It would also require the Trump administration to send a report to Congress detailing changes to federal law that would allow the Arctic island to become a US state.

“Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore — it is a vital national security asset,” Fine said in a statement.

Trump has insisted that Greenland, rich in rare earth mineral resources, needs to be brought under US control, arguing the territory is crucial for national security.

He has said Russia or China will take Greenland if the US does not.

Democrats and Republicans alike have pushed back on his rhetoric, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an armed attack on Greenland from the US would spell the end of NATO, the 32-member military alliance.

NATO and Greenland’s government on Monday said they intended to work on strengthening the defense of the territory — a key concern cited by Trump.

AFP