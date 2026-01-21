Upholding medical accountability in Nigeria

By SAMUEL OJIAKOR

The death of Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, one of the twin sons of the renowned author, Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege on January 7, 2026 is an undeniable and unforgettable tragedy that will continue to mount intense scrutiny on Nigeria’s healthcare services.

This harrowing incident no doubt would have a long-term devastating emotional draining not only on the grieving families but also on the medical community because medical professionals are wired to have a strong connection to their patients and fundamentally, no medical practitioner would ever engage in maleficence by any means. Meanwhile, I join millions of sympathisers, friends and associates across the world to offer my deepest condolences to the families of Adichie and Esege, while also praying for peaceful repose of the lad’s saintly soul.

The public outrage that greeted this tragic incident was phenomenal and not unexpected given the personality involved and the preliminary information available to the public. Nevertheless, some of the most concerning remarks were those also coming from respected prominent voices in the society, including some senior lawyers who ordinarily should know better attempting to paint the entire medical profession with a “brush of impunity, incompetence and unaccountability”, which I consider uncharitable, treacherous and incendiary to say the least.

One of the articles listed about 50 cases of medical malpractices handled over a period of time. Yes offenders, if established, should be punished and victims commensurately compensated; however, failure to acknowledge the daunting environment that the Nigerian medical professional operates which included overwork and exhaustion: the current statistics of <20 doctors: 100,000 person against the World Health Organisation, WHO, recommendation of 100 doctors to 100,000, poor remuneration, dilapidated healthcare facilities, etc, is not justice.

A conversation that only focused on medical malpractices while conspicuously ignoring genuine innovative efforts of Nigeria medical professionals’ resilience to keep providing international comparable services in a corrupt ridden society that have chronically underfunded the healthcare facilities leaving her struggling with obsolete equipment, power outages, lack of basic medical supplies, overcrowded clinics/wards etc is wicked.

Medical professionals are under oath to preserve and protect the sanctity of human lives and that no professional would deliberately cause harm to any patient under his or her care. This is not an attempt to deny the existence of medical malpractices; such exist and it is a global phenomena which should be thoroughly and transparently investigated. Where a practitioner has been found culpable, appropriate sanction and punishment should apply and victims compensated in line with international best practices.

Another unsubstantiated argument was the suggestion that there might have been a complete collapse of regulatory oversight of medical professional ethical conduct, especially when a painful incident of this manner occurs. While it may seem true based on the total failure in nearly the entire sectors of Nigeria’s economy, they do not necessarily reflect a complete lack of accountability and oversight within the entire medical system. The medical profession is one profession globally that managed to retain its strict self -regulation notwithstanding the barrage of political assault attempting to compromise it.

Medical and Dental council of Nigeria, MDCN, remains a strong body ensuring professional discipline. The MDCN disciplinary tribunal has the full authority equivalent to a high court to discipline practitioners and has routinely sanctioned, suspended and de-registered practitioners found guilty of gross negligence creditably.

Furthermore, is there a need for reform? O yes! Constructive reform is necessary; the current laws need to be reviewed to align the policy framework with international benchmarks that would focus more on effective implementation evidenced by robust oversight and credible consequences.

Where do we go from here?

Efforts to improve Nigeria’s healthcare services generally would require a broader systemic change. Focusing only on medical practitioners’ regulation and punishment without addressing the numerous monstrous challenges facing the medical ecosystem would further weaken the system. For instance, what should be done regarding the chronic underfunding of healthcare institutions and services that have resulted in obsolete/non-functional equipment, erratic supply of electricity and dilapidating physical infrastructure?

How do we prevent corrupt individuals from ascending exalted offices in Nigeria? These in turn appoint their likes into boards of various health agencies as a settlement for political loyalty. How would such institutions support medical services when purchase of exotic cars for these official trumps provision of oxygen or medical supplies?

How do we prevent “Japa” as a result of poor remuneration? The remaining medics are chronically overworked, demoralised and exhausted leading to burnout with a consequent decline in the quality of patient care.

What shall we say to a judiciary who through their lordships gave injunction restraining the doctors from embarking on strikes to draw the attention of the public regarding government’s failure to address the decaying healthcare infrastructure and other sundry challenges but turned round to blame the professionals who themselves are victims.

“What a paradox”

In conclusion, scaling up Nigeria’s healthcare to mirror that of the UK, America or Europe requires a holistic systemic change in every aspect of Nigeria, from the political system to judicial reforms to attitudinal change of the masses. The rots started from the head and until the political infrastructure of Nigeria is cleaned up that would allow the emergence of credible leaders nothing sadly may change. Putting new wine in an old wine skin would always burst, therefore, for any meaningful change to occur compromised systems must give way.

• Dr Chukwudi Ojiakor, a medical practitioner, wrote from Abuja