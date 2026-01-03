Ugwuanyi: A diplomat by nature

By Samson Ezea

Among the prominent names in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent list of ambassadorial nominees is a man widely regarded as a diplomat by temperament and practice—the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (CON).

It is an axiomatic fact that Ugwuanyi embodies diplomacy in character and conduct. Naturally gifted in peacemaking, dialogue, negotiation, and brinksmanship, he is known for his patience, humility, accessibility, humanity, and generosity. These qualities have defined his public life since he ventured into politics in 2003 and continued after he left office in 2023. To date, he remains unchanged—calm, dependable, and self-effacing.

These virtues endeared him to many and earned him numerous national and international honours, including the Most Peaceful Governor Award (2022) by the Global International Peace Organization, United Kingdom; Governor of the Year (2018) by The Sun, Independent, Vanguard, and Leadership Newspapers; and the affectionate monikers “Priest in Politics” and “King of Peace.”

His temperament and character were further affirmed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his presidential visit to Enugu State on January 4, 2025, to inspect projects executed by Governor Peter Mbah. In his remarks, President Tinubu lavishly commended Ugwuanyi—popularly known as Gburugburu—for his goodness, humility, calmness, and unwavering support for both the federal and state governments.

Ugwuanyi’s nomination as an ambassador-designate is widely seen as well-deserved. His natural diplomatic instincts and proven leadership skills will undoubtedly benefit the nation as he undertakes the sensitive international assignment ahead.

Since leaving office in 2023, Ugwuanyi has retained his composure and integrity. His record of selfless service remains unblemished. He is disarmingly humble and consistently admirable—a political figure whose journey through the often turbulent waters of Nigerian politics has been impressively smooth, quiet, and divinely guided. Far from the archetypal Nigerian politician, he stands out as a leader of many admirable, even enigmatic qualities. Indeed, he remains a living school of leadership and followership.

Interactions with him at any level leave one enriched—with new insights, pleasant experiences, and practical lessons. To Ugwuanyi, political office is never a do-or-die venture; it is a communal and peaceful endeavour. His administration’s policies as governor were anchored on peace, development, and the welfare of the people. He is naturally inclined to care and cater for others—an attribute that has earned him descriptions such as compassionate leader, rare humanist, welfarist, pacifist, and humility personified.

A man at peace with God and his people, Ugwuanyi has demonstrated an unparalleled capacity for sacrifice in the pursuit of harmony. Despite his high office, he remained approachable, demystifying governance by bringing government closer to the people. He used power as a tool for unity and development, always listening, always attentive to details, and always striving for good results.

Born on March 20, 1964, during the Lenten season, Ugwuanyi hails from Ohom Orba in the present Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State. He was christened Lawrence and given the Igbo name Ifeanyichukwu, meaning “Nothing is impossible with God,” a name that has continued to manifest in his life’s endeavours.

Raised under strict Christian values, Ugwuanyi grew into a man of humility, calmness, intelligence, honesty, and diligence. These virtues have remained his greatest strengths. Throughout his education—primary, secondary, and tertiary—he distinguished himself in both academics and extracurricular activities. His leadership qualities emerged early at St. Theresa’s Secondary School, Nsukka, where he excelled in character and learning.

After his secondary education in 1980, he gained admission to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance in 1987 and later, an M.Sc. in Marketing (Public Relations) in 2001. He also obtained an MBA in Finance and Accountancy from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) in 1995.

While many of his peers sought lucrative jobs abroad or in major cities, Ugwuanyi chose to work with his people for the greater good. He joined Premier Brokers Limited, a foremost insurance brokerage firm in the Southeast. Through exceptional performance, he rose to become Chief Executive Officer before retiring in 2002.

In 2002, he became the 16th President of the Rotary Club of Emene, Enugu, where his philanthropy and humanitarian spirit became widely visible. His community, in appreciation, conferred on him the traditional title Dunu Gburugburu I of Orba—“man of the people.” Inspired by his record of service, his people urged him to seek public office, beginning with an attempt to chair Udenu Local Government. Though unsuccessful due to political intrigue, he remained steadfast.

In 2003, his opportunity arrived. He secured the PDP ticket for the Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and won decisively. His outstanding representation earned him re-elections in 2007 and 2011, making him one of Enugu State’s longest-serving members of the House of Representatives. There, he sponsored motions and people-oriented bills and chaired key committees, notably Marine Transport.

Given his performance and goodwill, his governorship ambition in 2015 received overwhelming support. He won the PDP primary, triumphed in the election, and was re-elected in 2019 with an overwhelming 95.7% of the vote.

Ugwuanyi has been honoured with several awards and academic recognitions, including Papal Knight Of St. Gregory The Great (2024) an honorary doctorate in Public Administration (ESUT, 2016), and honorary doctorates in Political Science from Godfrey Okoye University (2019) and Tansian University (2025). He also holds the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), the state’s highest honour (2022), alongside multiple traditional titles, including Dunu Gburugburu I of Enugu State, Udulekenyi I of Orba, Omeluoha Gburugburu, and many others.

Ezea, writes from Independence Layout, Enugu State