Uba Sani to construct the largest bus terminal in Nigeria

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that his administration will construct what promises to be the largest inter-state bus terminal in Nigeria, in terms of size and infrastructure.

Performing the ground breaking on Sunday, the Governor said that the terminal will be located on 20 hectares of land along the Eastern Bypass in Chikun Local Government Area.

The Governor also disclosed that the Ultra-Modern Inter-State Bus Terminal will operate as a dual terminal with the capacity to accommodate over 5,000 vehicles, supported by intelligent traffic management systems and advanced surveillance architecture.

‘’The facility will feature escalators and elevators, ensuring accessibility for all users, including the elderly and persons with disabilities,’’ Governor Uba Sani maintained.

He said that the terminal will host refueling stations for petrol, diesel, and compressed natural gas (CNG), positioning Kaduna State at the forefront of sustainable transport innovation.

‘’A three-star hotel within the complex will cater to travellers, drivers, and visitors, offering comfort, rest, and convenience. This is not merely infrastructure of concrete and steel; it is a fully integrated mobility ecosystem; safe, efficient, transparent, and future-ready,’’ he promised.

Governor Uba Sani also pointed out that the project is also a major economic catalyst.

‘’By anchoring it along the revitalised Eastern Bypass corridor, we are decongesting the city centre, improving connectivity between intra-city and inter-state travel, and enhancing security surveillance.

‘’ Thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be created: drivers, technicians, artisans, traders, service providers, and young entrepreneurs will all find opportunity within the economic ecosystem this terminal will generate,’’ he added.

The Governor argued that investing in modern mobility infrastructure also addresses structural vulnerabilities that often fuel crime and instability, adding that ‘’in doing so, we are reinforcing peace and security not only in Kaduna State, but across the wider North-West region.’’

According to him, Sunday’s groundbreaking is part of a broader, deliberate, and carefully sequenced transformation of Kaduna State’s transport ecosystem.

He recalled that Kaduna State Government has deployed 100 free CNG buses since the middle of last year, which have conveyed over 1.4 million passengers, saving commuters almost ₦1.5 billion in transport costs.

The Governor said that ‘’this initiative has reduced household expenditure, lowered emissions, eased traffic congestion, and improved daily mobility for workers, students, and traders.’’

Governor Uba Sani noted that Kaduna State has historically occupied a strategic position as a link between regions, markets, and productive sectors in the country.

‘’However, for many years, this advantage was weakened by fragmented and inadequate transport arrangements that placed avoidable burdens on travellers, traders, and transport operators,’’ he lamented.

According to him, inter-state travel is being defined by congestion, disorder, and insecurity as ‘’families waited endlessly in unsafe conditions. Traders lost productive hours at overcrowded terminals. Young people began journeys burdened by uncertainty rather than confidence.’’

‘’Today, we draw a firm line beneath that history. With this project, we are replacing disorder with structure, vulnerability with safety, and inconvenience with dignity,’’ he said.

Governor Uba Sani said that the terminal is designed to consolidate scattered, unsafe, and unregulated motor parks into a single, professionally managed, technology-enabled facility.

‘’ It will strengthen regulatory oversight, restore confidence in public transport, and guarantee the right of every citizen to safe and dignified mobility. Order will replace chaos; transparency will replace opacity; accountability will replace arbitrariness,’’ he said.

The Uba Sani administration has also completed 200 modern bus stops across Kaduna State, providing safe, organised, and dignified waiting spaces for passengers.

He disclosed that the Kakuri Modern Bus Terminal, which will serve as the Southern Transport Hub, ‘’has reached 90 percent completion, while the redevelopment of the Sobawa Motor Park currently stands at 50 percent completion, progressing steadily toward delivery.’’

The Governor promised that ‘’by March 2026, we will break ground for the Kaduna Light Rail Project, featuring a 30-kilometre Red Line from Rigachikun to Sabon Tasha and a 20-kilometre Yellow Line from Millennium City to Rigasa.

According to him, this transformative project will redefine urban mobility and reduce pressure on our road networks.

‘’We are also launching a 24-kilometre Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor from Kawo to Sabon Tasha, supported by 30 modern stations and 120 buses, designed to move large volumes of people efficiently, affordably, and reliably.

‘’ These initiatives are not isolated projects; they form an integrated, multimodal transport system designed to serve every segment of our society; urban and rural, young and old, rich and poor.

Governor Uba Sani recalled that the investment in transport sector has earned national recognition for Kaduna State under his leadership in the last two and half years.

‘’At the National Urban Mobility Conference held in Abuja on January 22, 2026, Kaduna State was ranked second in Nigeria for sustainable urban mobility, in recognition of our transport sector reforms.

‘’ We are also proud that Kaduna State is the first in Northern Nigeria and the second nationally after Lagos, to develop a comprehensive State Transport Policy, providing a clear legal and strategic framework for long-term planning.

The Governor said that ‘’when the history of this era is written, let it be recorded that Kaduna State chose planning over improvisation, inclusion over exclusion, and sustainability over short-term fixes.

‘’We are not merely building terminals, buses, and rail lines; we are building confidence, restoring trust, and laying foundations for enduring prosperity,’’ he pointed out.