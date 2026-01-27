‘TV politician with no base’: Ganduje’s aide fires back at Galadima

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The rift between the All Progressives Congress APC and the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP widened on Tuesday as Chief Oliver Okpala, a senior aide to former APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, launched a scathing verbal assault on NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima.

In a strongly worded statement, Okpala dismissed Galadima as a “television politician” who lacks a local political constituency, urging him to cease his “media antics” and focus on the development of his home state.

The friction follows recent allegations by Galadima that Ganduje had disrespected and insulted former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Galadima further claimed that this perceived disrespect led to Ganduje’s “disgrace” and his inability to install a successor in Kano State during the 2023 elections.

Okpala, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the former APC chairman, categorically denied these claims, describing them as a “mischievous fabrication.”

“Dr. Ganduje is a nationalist known for his high level of political decorum and discipline. It is laughable that such accusations are coming from someone who has never contested or won an election in his life”, he stated.

Okpala insisted that Ganduje was never disgraced, noting that he successfully served two full terms as Governor of Kano State, leaving behind a “sprawling legacy” of infrastructure and social development.

The statement rejected claims that Ganduje mobilized security forces to stop the NNPP in 2023, describing the former governor as a “democrat with towering records of excellence.”

On the Buhari relationship, Okpala argued that Galadima is merely trying to “curry favour” by using Buhari’s name, the same leader who, according to Okpala, “dumped Galadima like trash” years ago.

Chief Okpala did not mince words regarding Galadima’s reputation, labeling him a “sadistic personality” who views national issues through a negative lens.

He suggested that Galadima’s inability to transition into a respected elder statesman is a “major bane” of Nigerian politics.

“Buba Galadima has always been a harbinger of wrong political narratives. He has refused to mature. His trade is in blackmail, but he should be reminded that the people of Kano cherish Ganduje as a political leading light.

“It is time for our elder statesmen to embrace the path of political rectitude so they can bequeath a clean political space to the younger generation,” Okpala said.