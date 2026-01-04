Troops neutralise over 23 bandits in Kano-Katsina onslaught

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised 23 bandits following coordinated attacks in Kano State between Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, reinforcing the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-led operations in the region.

A credible military source told Newsmen that troops engaged bandits in Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas (LGAs) after being alerted to their location during the burial of comrades killed in earlier encounters at Dan Marke, Matazu LGAs.

The source said the troops tracked bandits on 20 motorcycles converging along a dried river line at Karaduma Village, Matazu LGA of Katsina State, where a Dragon airstrike by the Air Component struck the group, inflicting maximum casualties.

“An intelligence surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission deployed by the Sector 2 Operations Control trailed the bandits, who were travelling on 50 motorcycles, until about 20 motorcycles converged along a dried river line.

“At approximately 1711 hours on Jan. 3, a Dragon airstrike targeted the assembled bandits at Karaduma Village, Matazu LGA, Katsina State, inflicting maximum casualties.

“The deaths of 23 bandits have been confirmed by sources who visited the location and their equipment losses remain unspecified.

“The general security situation in Kano State remains calm, with troops closely monitoring developments,” he said.