Top 10 countries for dog lovers

While some countries barely tolerate dogs, others treat them like royalty. If you’re planning to relocate with your furry companion or simply dreaming of a dog-friendly paradise, these are the top countries where dogs aren’t just pets, they’re VIPs (Very Important Pups).

1. Australia

In Australia, dogs are woven into everyday life. From countless off-leash beaches to dog-friendly cafés and public transport, it’s a dream destination for active pups. Many workplaces even welcome dogs, proving Australians take work–life–paw balance seriously.

2. Sweden

Sweden’s approach to dog ownership is thoughtful and compassionate. Dogs are welcome in hotels, restaurants and public transport, and there are even dog-friendly shopping centres. Some employers also offer paid leave after the loss of a pet, highlighting just how seriously dogs are valued.

3. Netherlands

Dogs in the Netherlands enjoy easy access to trains, buses and trams. Parks commonly feature off-leash zones and many restaurants provide special menus for dogs. The country’s strong animal welfare laws have also eliminated stray dogs entirely.

4. Germany

Germany is known for responsible dog ownership. While owners are required to pass basic training tests, the benefits are extensive. Dogs are allowed in offices, cafés, public transport and even certain museums. Respect for dogs is built into the culture.

5. Canada

Canada offers endless opportunities for dogs to explore, with scenic hiking trails, off-leash parks and pet-friendly accommodations nationwide. Cities like Toronto and Vancouver also feature dog-friendly patios and wellness activities such as dog yoga.

6. France

France stands out for allowing dogs into fine-dining restaurants and cafés. From Parisian streets to countryside vineyards, dogs are treated with elegance and care. Many hotels and transport services also accommodate pets.

7. United Kingdom

The UK is a haven for dog lovers, with dog-friendly pubs, scenic countryside walks and workplaces that often allow pets. With thousands of pet-friendly hotels and rentals, travelling with a dog is both easy and enjoyable.

8. Italy

In Italy, dogs are considered part of the family. They’re welcome on buses, trains and even Venice gondolas. Shops often provide water bowls, and small dogs are commonly allowed in restaurants and shopping centres.

9. Switzerland

Switzerland places strong emphasis on dog welfare. Mandatory training courses ensure responsible ownership, and abandoning a pet is a criminal offence. Dogs are welcome in restaurants, hotels and public transport, making daily life seamless for pet owners.

10. Japan

Japan elevates dog-friendliness to luxury status. From dog cafés and pet shopping malls to hot springs and airport dog parks, dogs enjoy exceptional treatment. Owners can even rent strollers for tired pups, proof that dogs in Japan live in comfort and style.

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