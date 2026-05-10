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Travelling in 2026 feels like a high-stakes balancing act between stunning bucket-list experiences and a very disciplined travel budget. While global travel has fully normalised, several destinations have hit record-breaking price points due to high operating costs, import-heavy economies, and luxury-first tourism models.

If you’re planning a getaway this year, these are the 10 most expensive countries to visit in 2026 based on average daily costs, including accommodation, dining and transportation.

1. Iceland

Average Daily Cost: ~$400

Iceland remains the heavy hitter on this list. Because the island relies heavily on imports and has high labour wages, everything—from a bowl of soup to a gallon of gas for your ring road trip—comes with a premium. Most travellers find that guided glacier tours and visits to geothermal spas like the Blue Lagoon push daily spending well over the average.

2. The Maldives

Average Daily Cost: ~$379

The Maldives’ “one island, one resort” model is built for luxury. With many resorts requiring expensive seaplane transfers from Malé and most supplies being shipped in, the baseline for a comfortable stay is high. While “local island” tourism is growing, the quintessential overwater villa experience keeps this nation near the top of the price rankings.

3. Switzerland

Average Daily Cost: ~$350

Whether you’re in Zurich or the Alpine villages of Zermatt, Switzerland is consistently pricey. High standards of living translate to expensive hotels and world-class (but costly) rail travel. Even a simple lunch in a mountain hut can easily set you back $40.

4. Barbados

Average Daily Cost: ~$335

Barbados has positioned itself as the premium choice in the Caribbean. A limited supply of budget-friendly accommodation and a heavy reliance on imported goods mean that beachfront dining and upscale resort stays are the norm rather than the exception.

5. United States

Average Daily Cost: ~$325

While costs vary wildly between states, major hubs like New York City, San Francisco, and Miami drive the average up significantly. Rising hotel rates in 2026 and the standard tipping culture (often 20-25%) add a “hidden” cost that many international travellers find adds up quickly.

6. Antigua and Barbuda

Average Daily Cost: ~$323

Similar to Barbados, this twin-island nation focuses heavily on high-end tourism. With 365 beaches to choose from, most of the infrastructure caters to the yachting crowd and luxury villa rentals.

7. Norway

Average Daily Cost: ~$310

Norway’s dramatic fjords are world-famous, but so are its taxes and wages. Travelling here involves expensive domestic flights or ferries to reach remote areas, and alcohol prices are among the highest in the world due to heavy government regulation.

8. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Average Daily Cost: ~$271

This destination is another Caribbean gem that leans into exclusivity. The cost of maintaining high-end infrastructure on smaller islands keeps the daily expenditure for the average tourist quite high.

9. United Kingdom

Average Daily Cost: ~$260

London is the primary driver here, with some of the highest hotel and public transport costs in Europe. While the countryside can be more affordable, the overall average remains high due to the sheer volume of tourists visiting the capital.

10. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Average Daily Cost: ~$220

Driven by the glitz of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE rounds out the list. While it is possible to find “old Dubai” prices, the main attractions—such as the Burj Khalifa, luxury desert safaris, and high-end shopping malls—are designed for high-spending visitors.

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