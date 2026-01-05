Tension rises in Benue communities over influx of suspected armed herdsmen

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Residents of parts of Benue State are gripped by fear following reports of unusual movements by suspected armed herdsmen and a large number of cows in Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs), raising fresh security concerns across the border communities.

A local source in Logo LGA disclosed that a large number of suspected armed herdsmen were sighted entering Tombo Council Ward from Awe and Keana LGAs of neighbouring Nasarawa State.

“They were crossing with a large number of cattle into the area from multiple directions,” he said.

According to him, some of the suspected herdsmen were believed to be camped on the outskirts of Gidin-Mangor village, while others were seen moving through deserted settlements in search of safer hideouts within surrounding forests.

“These movements have been ongoing since before the Christmas period and have now intensified. People are afraid because they are settling around forests and abandoned villages close to our communities,” he said.

He disclosed that the forests reportedly affected include Yashina Debo and Ashaku forests in Mbaiwen Clan, Ijor Tsafa forest in Mbazar Clan, Agyo forest, and other abandoned settlements in the area.

Residents said the continued presence of the armed men had triggered panic, forcing many to restrict movement and disrupting social and economic activities within Tombo Council Ward.

There were also unconfirmed claims that some of the individuals may be fleeing security operations or terrorist activities in other regions, possibly linked to recent US precision airstrikes.

Community members appealed to security agencies to urgently deploy additional personnel to the area, noting that Tombo Council Ward shares borders with Nasarawa and Taraba States, routes often used by criminal elements.

“We are appealing to the authorities to act fast before the situation escalates. Our safety and livelihoods are already under threat,” he said.

Similarly, tension has heightened in the Tse Ati community in Mbabuande, Gwer West LGA, where residents on Monday reported the movement of suspected armed herdsmen around the area.

A community leader who spoke on condition of anonymity said the armed men were sighted in significant numbers, sparking anxiety and prompting calls for increased vigilance.

“There has been no attack yet, but the signs are disturbing. We want security agencies to step in early to prevent a breakdown of law and order in our communities,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet were unsuccessful.