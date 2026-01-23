Stop police from harassing, threatening us – Adeleke’s aides urge court

Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Aides of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, to stop the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and his men from harassing them.

The aides, in the suit filed as FHC/OS/CS/15/26, also prevailed on the court to stop the State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, from threatening them in the discharge of their duties.

The suit, which has the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawal Rasheed and 25 others as plaintiffs, was filed on Friday against the IGP and the Police Commissioner in the State.

The plaintiffs accused the police of harassing and threatening them in the course of discharging their official duties.

The applicants accused the police of threatening to lock up the media aides, while there were several attempts by the operatives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to deploy the police to suppress and intimidate state media officials.

The officials listed recent arrests and open threats to continue such a breach of fundamental rights by some sections of the police force, justifying the suit on the need to protect their fundamental rights from violation as the August 8th governorship election draws nearer.

The affidavit was deposed to by one of the applicants, a Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Mr Hezekiah Oladele Olabamiji, accusing the police of working with some faceless politicians, particularly of the APC, to arrest, intimidate and harass Osun state officials in violation of their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

Vanguard News