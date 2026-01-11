Security checkpoints responsible for nationwide traffic gridlock — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu, Abuja

Abuja — Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has raised alarm over worsening traffic congestion on Nigeria’s major highways, blaming poorly positioned security checkpoints for creating unnecessary gridlocks and endangering public safety.

In a statement reflecting his experiences traveling during the festive season, Obi described the situation as “distressing,” noting that travellers heading to distant destinations were often forced to abandon journeys after spending hours stuck in traffic.

According to Obi, the primary cause of the congestion is the indiscriminate placement of checkpoints, particularly at narrow road sections and near construction zones. He stressed that such positioning is counterproductive and irresponsible, bringing traffic to a standstill and imposing unnecessary hardship on road users.

“Security checkpoints are meant to protect lives, not endanger them. When their location and operation create prolonged delays, exhaustion, and increased accident risks, we must re-evaluate how they are implemented,” Obi said.

While commending the dedication and sacrifices of security agencies, he called for greater discretion and flexibility in checkpoint deployment, especially during peak travel periods when drivers already contend with long distances and poor road conditions.

Obi warned that extended traffic gridlocks leave motorists fatigued, increase the risk of accidents, and often force travelers to remain on the road well into the night, exposing them to heightened security threats amid rising national insecurity.

“Security must never become a source of insecurity,” he emphasized, urging authorities to relocate checkpoints away from narrow roads and construction areas, and to enhance coordination among agencies to prevent unnecessary bottlenecks.

He added that adopting these measures would ensure smoother traffic flow without compromising security, safeguard lives, and make Nigerian roads safer and more efficient for all users.