Sanwo-Olu, residents mourn passing of Akran of Badagry

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and residents have mourned the passing of Babatunde Akran, the Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, Paramount Ruler of Badagry Kingdom and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, who died at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

Akran’s death marks the end of a 48-year reign, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Lagos State. According to the palace, medical experts pronounced him dead, and traditional rites for his burial have commenced.

Residents described the loss as a heavy blow, noting that Badagry has lost not just a king but a father figure whose counsel and presence provided reassurance in times of uncertainty.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Akran’s passing as a significant loss to Badagry, Lagos State, and Nigeria, citing his remarkable impact as a respected traditional ruler.

He said the late monarch, who ruled for nearly 49 years, was known for his wisdom, cultural preservation, advocacy for Badagry’s development, and selfless service. The governor commiserated with the people of Badagry and the family of the monarch.

“On behalf of my wife, the government, and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the people of Badagry, the deceased’s family, friends, associates, and traditional institutions on the transition of the paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Babatunde Akran, Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“The death of Akran is a great loss to the people of Badagry, and he will be greatly missed. As a traditional ruler, he made positive impacts during his lifetime and contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of his community, Lagos State, and Nigeria. Akran left a lasting legacy as the custodian of Badagry’s traditions, customs, and cultural heritage. He promoted peace, unity, and development, while fostering tourism and cultural exchange nationally and internationally.”

The governor urged the people of Badagry, the monarch’s family, and associates to work towards immortalising his legacy, and prayed for God’s comfort for the royal family and the people of Lagos State.

Akran of Badagry

Babatunde Akran ascended the throne on April 23, 1977, and served for 48 years, overseeing peace, unity, and development across Badagry. A former teacher and journalist, he also held several leadership positions, including membership of the Lagos State Judicial Service Commission and roles as Grand Patron, Patron, and President of various social, charitable, and professional organizations.

He was widely respected as a voice for the people of Badagry and a symbol of unity. Akran is survived by his wives and children.