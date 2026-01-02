Rosenior emerges top candidate to succeed Maresca at Chelsea

Rosenior

Liam Rosenior has emerged as the leading contender to take over as Chelsea head coach following the club’s decision to part ways with Enzo Maresca, sources have told ESPN.

Chelsea confirmed Maresca’s exit on Thursday, with sources indicating that the separation followed a deterioration in the Italian’s relationship with senior figures at the club.

Strasbourg manager Rosenior is understood to be the frontrunner in what has been described as a narrow shortlist. The 41-year-old has made a strong impression behind the scenes, with Strasbourg owned by BlueCo — the same investment group that completed the takeover of Chelsea in 2022.

While it is believed that the search remains open, several names have already been ruled out. Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi, who was interviewed before Maresca’s appointment in 2024, is not being considered. Former Chelsea midfielder and current Como boss Cesc Fabregas, as well as Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, are also not in contention.

Academy director Calum McFarlane, who is scheduled to face the media on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, is not a candidate for the permanent role. However, he is expected to take charge of the team for Sunday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium as discussions over a long-term replacement continue.

It is believed that Chelsea remain committed to their existing internal structure, despite it being a point of tension during Maresca’s tenure. The former head coach was reportedly at odds with the club’s medical department, believing some players’ game time was unnecessarily restricted.

Maresca was also said to be uncomfortable with the level of oversight at the club, receiving detailed technical assessments after each match from a support group that includes five sporting directors. The Italian allegedly pushed for greater autonomy in team management.

Meanwhile, Porto manager Francesco Farioli has also been linked with the vacancy as Chelsea weigh their options ahead of a permanent appointment.