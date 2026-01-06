Rivers: Wike-loyal PDP faction gives APC scribe Basiru 48 hours to apologise

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, demanding a public apology over what it described as unwarranted and disrespectful remarks against the former Rivers State governor.

The ultimatum followed Basiru’s comments on Monday in which he asked Wike to resign his appointment as FCT minister and concentrate on what he termed an “obsession” with Rivers State politics. Basiru’s remarks came after Wike had earlier cautioned the APC chieftain to stay out of political affairs in Rivers State.

Reacting on Tuesday, the Wike-aligned PDP faction, in a statement signed by Etim Isong, factional Zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the South-South, condemned what it called Basiru’s “personal attack” on the FCT minister.

The group described the APC national secretary’s comments as inappropriate, reckless and capable of undermining the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly as the country gradually moves toward the 2027 general election.

According to the statement, it was “perplexing” that Basiru, who the faction said failed to deliver Osun State for the APC in the 2023 governorship election, would seek to question Wike’s political relevance in Rivers State.

The faction also faulted Basiru’s suggestion that Wike’s support for President Tinubu was no different from that of other non-APC supporters, describing the remark as evidence of “amateurish political judgment.”

“To imply that Minister Wike’s support for President Tinubu is no different from that of other non-APC supporters is a clear indicator of amateurish political judgment,” the statement said.

The group further accused Basiru of portraying himself as an adversary of the Tinubu administration by calling for the resignation of what it described as a “performing minister.”

“Senator Basiru’s call for the resignation of a performing minister like Nyesom Wike portrays him as an opponent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and an enemy of the Nigerian state,” the statement added.

Going further, the PDP faction declared that Basiru was unfit to occupy the office of APC national secretary and urged him to step aside from the position.

It also accused the APC chieftain of attempting to deploy divide-and-rule tactics in Rivers State politics, warning that such efforts would fail.

The faction issued a firm ultimatum, demanding that Basiru tender a public apology to Wike and the people of Rivers State within 48 hours.

“He has 48 hours to issue a full apology to Minister Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State,” the statement said.

It warned that failure to comply could lead to Basiru being declared persona non grata in Rivers State.

The group described Wike as a national leader of the PDP whose influence in Rivers State politics remains decisive, noting that even the incumbent governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, recognises Wike as the political leader who built the structure that produced him as governor.

The statement maintained that neither the APC nor its officials could downplay Wike’s role in Rivers politics or his impact on electoral outcomes, including the 2023 general election.

“In politics, ingratitude is an offence, and biting the finger that prepares your meal is an even more unforgivable offence,” the faction added.