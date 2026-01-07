Rivers PDP ex-chair raises concern over 2026 budget delay

A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, Nname Ewor, has expressed concern that the state lacks an appropriate budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

Ewor raised the issue on Wednesday during a “thank you” visit by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to Ahoada East Local Government Area, stressing the urgency of budget approval for lawful governance.

He explained that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara had yet to present the 2026 budget to the State Assembly for appropriation, warning that any spending of public funds without legislative approval was illegal.

Ewor added that effective administration required synergy between the executive and legislative arms, noting that cooperation among all three arms of government was essential to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers in March 2025 over a prolonged political crisis, which remained a concern through September of the same year.

Although the state Executive Council approved a N1.85 trillion 2026 budget on Jan. 2, it has not yet been submitted to the State Assembly for appropriation, raising legal and governance concerns.

Earlier, Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, Solomon Ochoma, commended Wike for his grassroots engagement, describing the visit as a demonstration of decisive action, institutional strength, and commitment to development.

Ochoma pledged to realign with Wike’s vision for the prosperity of the LGA and the overall development of Rivers State, emphasising unity and collective progress for constituents.

The State Assembly Member representing Ahoada East I, Queen Williams, thanked Wike for consistently involving women during his tenure as governor, pledging continued support and collaboration with his initiatives.

In his remarks, Wike said the visit was to thank residents for supporting Tinubu in 2023 and to mobilise them for continued backing in the 2027 elections.

He highlighted achievements during his tenure, including road projects, community connectivity, and the provision of 10,000 youth jobs, some of which were reportedly stalled by his successor.

The minister urged residents to continue supporting Tinubu for sustained development and to ensure the state’s projects and programmes were completed for the benefit of Rivers citizens.

Vanguard News