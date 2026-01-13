Rivers’ Crisis: Why Fubara is yet to receive impeachment notice

Gov Siminalayi Fubara

By Henry Umoru, Joseph Erunke & Daniel Abia

Four days after an impeachment notice was raised on the floor of Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara last Thursday, the governor is yet to receive it, contrary to insinuations that he had received it.

This came on a day the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the apex socio-political body of the South-South geo-political zone, inaugurated a seven-member peace and reconciliation committee, chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, with a two-week ultimatum to resolve the standoff between the governor and the legislators.

This is even as two lawmakers of the assembly yesterday appealed to their colleagues to halt the ongoing impeachment process against the governor, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Meanwhile, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has expressed worries over the moves to impeach Governor Fubara and his deputy, describing it as a direct assault on President Bola Tinubu.

But the North-Central All Progressives Congress, APC, Forum yesterday rejected calls for the resignation of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, warning that such demands could undermine ongoing development efforts in the nation’s capital.

On the impeachment notice, a credible source in the government circle, who pleaded anonymity, said yesterday that the governor had been very busy since his return from a trip to Europe on Saturday.

“The governor only returned to the country from his Europe visit on Saturday night. He was in the church on Sunday for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Immediately after the service, he rushed to Abuja and is yet to return,” the source said.

While noting that the governor had not been steady in the state, the source added: “There is no way they could have served him the letter of the so-called impeachment when he has not been around for days. The report by some people that he has been served with the notice cannot be correct.”

It will be recalled that 26 lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are aligned with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had during plenary last Thursday initiated an impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, over allegations of gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that the impeachment threat may be stalled.

Ray of hope

A prominent elder from the Niger Delta revealed that “there is light at the end of the tunnel for the governor. There is always light over darkness, right over impunity.’’

The Ijaw leader said: “We are doing a lot of things in the background that I cannot disclose. But I can assure you that the impeachment process will not go anywhere. By God’s grace, all these things will be settled.”

Tinubu’s hand

Also, there are unconfirmed reports that President Bola Tinubu, who is the leader of the APC, has ordered the Rivers State House of Assembly to immediately suspend all impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy.

The President was said to have further instructed the lawmakers to consult with the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, for further directives, and warned them to desist from any attempt that will further polarise the state.

PANDEF inaugurates reconciliatory panel, gives it 2 weeks to broker truce

In a similar development, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has inaugurated a high-powered seven-member peace and reconciliation committee, led by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, with two weeks to resolve the standoff between the governor and legislators, which threatens governance and stability in Rivers State.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja yesterday, PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, noted that the committee is saddled with the responsibility of nipping in the bud the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, and outlined a comprehensive set of terms of reference aimed at restoring stability and democratic order.

According to Igali, the committee is mandated to de-escalate tensions arising from the political standoff between Governor Fubara and members of the House of Assembly.

The committee also has as members Senator Obende Domingo who represented Edo North in the Senate as vice chairman; former Minister of Housing, Chief Essien Nduese; retired federal permanent Secretary, Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari; retired director, Department of State Service, DSS, Chief Mike Ejiofor; former Attorney-General, Cross River State, Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem, SAN; and Deputy National Secretary, PANDEF, Prince Godwin Okotie as secretary.

In its terms of reference, PANDEF directed the committee to fully identify the principal actors involved in the crisis, particularly those at the centre of the dispute between the governor and speaker of the House of Assembly.

At the formal inauguration of the committee, witnessed by eminent Niger Delta leaders, including the pioneer military governor of Rivers State, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, and Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff; former Akwa Ibom State governor, Obong Victor Attah; and former Chief of Staff to ex- President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Oghiadome, PANDEF national chairman and others expressed optimism that the initiative will lead to genuine reconciliation and lasting peace in the oil-rich state.

They charged the committee to work expeditiously, stressing that Rivers State, given its strategic economic and political importance to Nigeria, cannot afford prolonged political turmoil.

According to Igali, both the FCT Minister and Governor Fubara, who are members of PANDEF, are expected to respect the outcome of the reconciliation process.

He said the moral authority of the organisation and the pedigree of the committee members will compel all parties to submit to dialogue and compromise in the interest of the people.

Igali said: “It is our belief that as committed members of PANDEF and leaders with a stake in the Niger Delta, all parties involved will respect the process and abide by the outcome of the committee’s work.”

He gave the seven-member committee’s terms of reference, which include identifying key actors in the crisis; engage critical stakeholders such as former governors, traditional rulers and political leaders.

The committee is also expected to reach out to other key stakeholders, including the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, former governors, elders of the Niger Delta, traditional rulers, and leading political figures whose influence could help facilitate peace.

According to him, they are also expected to facilitate dialogue between the executive and legislature; restore stability, law and order; and ensure that any resolution aligns with constitutional norms and the democratic will of the people.

The committee is also mandated to consult widely, maintain confidentiality to build trust, and submit a comprehensive report with recommendations to the President and PANDEF’s Board of Trustees within 14 days.

Solemn duty

In his acceptance speech, chairman of the committee, Chief Agabi, who described the assignment as a solemn responsibility, thanked PANDEF’s leadership for the trust reposed in the panel, and called on Wike and Fubara, and other stakeholders in Rivers State to make sacrifices and embrace forgiveness in order to end the lingering political crisis.

Agabi, who described the crisis as one that had persisted for far too long, however, warned that its continuation will raise serious questions about the commitment of political actors involved to the welfare of Rivers people and the stability of the nation at large.

“Rivers State is too important to Nigeria for anyone to stand by and do nothing,” he said, noting that the state’s human and natural resources had continued to play a critical role in national development.

He cautioned the parties against allowing their disagreements to spiral beyond control, using the parable of the clam and the oyster to illustrate the danger of unresolved conflict.

“Let Rivers State not be like the clam and the oyster that fought on the seashore until they were picked up by a fisherman and made into a meal,’’ he warned.

Agabi expressed confidence that the dispute could be resolved amicably, stressing that the parties involved were once united and had supported one another on their paths to political office.

He added: “If they have offended one another, they must be humble enough to apologise and generous enough to forgive. True greatness lies in forgiveness.”

He emphasised that reconciliation must come primarily from within, urging the parties to resist external escalation and instead, show restraint, humility and willingness to make concessions.

The former AGF paid glowing tribute to King Alfred Papapraye Diete-Spiff, former governor of Rivers State and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, whose intervention he described as deserving of utmost respect due to his historic sacrifices for the South-South.

He also spoke warmly of Wike, describing him as courageous, patriotic, and already immortalised by his record as governor of Rivers State and current service as FCT minister.

He also expressed trust in President Bola Tinubu’s capacity to discern truth, amid conflicting voices, describing the president’s stabilising role as central to the nation’s presidential system.

Agabi noted that the reconciliation committee was not constituted to apportion blame or sit in judgment over any party, but said “our duty is to appeal, to urge, and to beg for reconciliation.’’

Diete-Spiff tasks Wike, Fubara on peace

Earlier in his remarks, King Alfred Diete-Spiff who appealed to the committee to ensure that all parties involved in the Rivers political crisis came together for genuine reconciliation, prayed for divine guidance and called on Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to embrace peace in the interest of the state.

Also in his remarks, Obong Victor Attah urged the committee to remain neutral in its assignment, saying it must not take sides in the political crisis.

According to him, there should be no loyalty to any individual but to the people of Rivers State.

2 Rivers lawmakers ask colleagues to halt impeachment

Similarly, two lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday appealed to their colleagues to halt the ongoing impeachment process against the governor and his deputy.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt, Sylvanus Nwankwo, the house minority leader who represents Omuma state constituency, asked the parliament to “temper justice with mercy” and explore alternatives to Fubara’s removal from office.

“We have called this press conference to appeal to our colleagues to temper justice with mercy and to see how we can resolve this matter, apart from impeachment proceedings.

“That is why we are here this morning (yesterday) to appeal to the conscience of our fellow colleagues. Having listened to so many pleas, calls from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, begging for leniency

“We are begging, calling on our colleagues to reconsider our step and see how this matter can be resolved amicably, even though the governor and deputy governor have infringed on the constitution, but we are appealing to them to reconsider our stand,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Peter Abbey, who represents Degema state constituency, echoed the call for restraint, describing the situation as one that requires a human approach.

“He (Fubara) has infringed on parts of the constitution, but we are human beings, and we, as members of the 10th assembly, want to plead with our colleagues to please reconsider,” he said.

Abbey said the governor also has a responsibility to de-escalate the crisis by ensuring that there are no further constitutional breaches which, he said, could pave the way for a peaceful settlement.

“The governor, too, has a role to play; he must ensure he does not infringe further on the constitution. That will bring an amicable settlement to the whole thing,” he said.

Legislators’action, assault on Tinubu — MOSOP

Reacting to the situation yesterday, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, expressed worries over the moves to impeach the governor, describing it as a direct assault on President Bola Tinubu.

MOSOP noted that the decision of the lawmakers to get the governor out of office could create some destabilisation within the state and slow down the gains achieved in the resolution of the Ogoni problems through the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

While calling on the Rivers State House of Assembly to discontinue the impeachment proceedings against the governor, MOSOP said the move is a direct assault on the mediation efforts of the President in the recent political crisis of Rivers State.

Speaking on the impeachment notice served on the governor last Thursday, President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said the sudden attempt to impeach the governor questions the Assembly’s loyalty to the President, given that President Tinubu had been personally involved in resolving the Rivers State crisis on several occasions.

Nsuke expressed fears that anti-development elements could take advantage of such social crisis to derail the progress made in the resolution of the Ogoni oil-related crisis.

While noting that Rivers State needs peace and that Ogoni didn’t need any destabilising force at this time, Nsuke said impeaching the governor over a matter that had a presidential intervention is a slight on the President and could have far more negative implications within Rivers State.

“The impeachment move against the governor is embarrassing and hurts the global image of the country, given that the issues of misunderstanding between the members of Rivers State House of Assembly and the state governor were presumed to have been addressed and resolved by the intervention of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“At this time, we need to build an investor-friendly environment and signs of unending political conflicts is not good for our economy at this time.

“I think the President should be respected and when he intervenes and resolves a matter, that matter should be deemed resolved and not be seen lingering thereafter,” Nsuke said.

North-Central APC Forum faults calls for Wike’s resignation

Reacting to calls for the sack of Wike, the North-Central All Progressives Congress, APC, Forum rejected the calls, warning that such demands could undermine ongoing development efforts in the nation’s capital.

The Forum also faulted calls on President Bola Tinubu to sack or redeploy the minister, insisting that Wike should be allowed to focus on his mandate in the FCT.

Chairman of the North-Central APC Forum, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, who dismissed such calls in a statement yesterday, said the minister should be left alone to continue his work in the FCT, which he described as an integral part of the North-Central.

The Forum noted that since Wike’s appointment, the pace of development in the FCT has significantly improved, with the execution of several critical infrastructure projects.

According to the group, calls for his resignation or removal are a deliberate attempt to derail development in the territory and undermine the gains recorded so far under the Tinubu administration. It stressed that it has no interest in the political crisis in Rivers State, maintaining that its sole concern is the development of the FCT and, by extension, the North-Central region.

The Forum said it is not interested in joining issues with APC leaders calling for Wike’s resignation but warned those behind the agitation to desist in order to avoid possible mass protests in the FCT.

The statement read: “The North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum rejects calls for the resignation of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“The minister is performing well in the FCT under an APC administration, and we frown at such calls, especially as they affect the development of the FCT, which is part of the North-Central.

“Some people spent eight years as FCT minister without anything tangible to show for it, but in less than two years, Wike has transformed the FCT. Yet, people pursuing selfish interests are calling for his resignation. This is condemnable, and we will not allow it, even if such calls are coming from leaders of the party.”

The Forum described as wrong any attempt by party leaders to demand Wike’s resignation on the grounds that he was not a member of the APC, insisting that his performance and contributions to the administration should be the focus.

“We do not want to join issues with those making these calls, but we advise them to back off. Wike has added value to this administration, particularly in infrastructural development in the FCT. It is offensive and deeply worrisome that party leaders, especially the national secretary and national chairman, are antagonising him by asking him to resign,’’ the Forum stated.

According to the Forum, those calling for Wike’s sack do not mean well for President Tinubu’s administration or the development of the country. It maintained that its interest remained the progress of the North-Central, noting that the President was focused on national development, to which Wike was making significant contributions.

The Forum disclosed that it had previously written a letter commending Wike for his infrastructural strides in the FCT, which it said had positively impacted the North-Central.

“Last year, we sent a commendation letter to the FCT minister for his developmental efforts, which we believe have advanced the development of the North-Central.

“We are warning these ‘businessmen politicians’ to stop distracting the minister with calls for his resignation. We are not concerned with issues in Rivers State, and those taking sides there should not use it to distract the FCT minister,’’ it said.

The group argued further that Wike played a more significant role in the APC’s victory in the 2023 presidential election than many party leaders.

“None of those calling for his resignation contributed as much as Wike to the emergence of this administration, even though he is not a member of the party,” the Forum said.

“The national chairman and national secretary know they did not contribute as much as Wike to President Bola Tinubu’s victory, so they should not be raising issues about his party membership,’’ the Forum added.