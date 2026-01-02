Rivers approves N1.8tn 2026 budget of ‘Resilience for Growth and Dev.’

Gov Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Executive Council has approved a ₦1.8 trillion budget proposal christened Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development” for the 2026 fiscal year.

The approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting, late Friday evening.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the newly sworn-in Special Adviser to Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Economic Matters and Social Development, Prof. Peter Medee, said the budget was designed to enable the state complete and advance key projects in critical sectors of the state.

Medee noted that the total size of the budget stands at N1,854,248,734,475.76.

Medee said the state government remains committed to meeting its development targets for the people of the state despite the challenges confronting the administration.

Present at the joint briefing were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, and the newly sworn-in Special Adviser on Finance, Barrister Frank Fubara.