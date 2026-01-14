Residents flee Sokoto villages in droves, as Bello Turji issues new threat

Bello Turji

By Peter Duru, Musa Ubandawaki & Abel Daniel

SOKOTO—Residents of communities in the eastern part of Sokoto State, especially Tidibale, a small agrarian community in Isa Local Government Area, have started fleeing in large numbers, following fresh threats and warnings issued by bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji.

Turji’s threats came at a time when at least five persons, including a former councillor and 2019 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Assembly candidate for Otukpo-Akpa state constituency, Mr Igbabe Ochi, were reportedly killed in a midnight attack on Otobi Akpa community in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

However, as part of efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country, the United States government has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria.

On Bello Turji, residents said the threat, delivered after months of relative silence from the bandits’ kingpin, has triggered fresh panic, forcing families to abandon their homes and farmlands.

Vanguard gathered that many families have fled to Isa, Gidan Hamisu towns and neighbouring Shinkafi in Zamfara State, seeking safety from what they fear could be renewed violence.

Locals’ accounts suggest that Turji is attempting to reassert relevance and recognition after a lull in his activities, warning of “dire consequences” for Tidibale and nearby settlements that have not aligned with him.

The warning has deepened an already fragile security situation in Sokoto East, where rural communities remain vulnerable.

Women, children and the elderly are among those displaced. Farmers who should be preparing for the next planting season now sleep in overcrowded homes of relatives or in makeshift shelters, uncertain when or if they will ever return.

“We left everything behind; life is more important than crops,” a displaced resident told Vanguard.

A viral video showed scores of vehicles moving people and properties out of the troubled villages.

In contrast, several communities in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, including Shinkafi town, Katuru, Jangeru and Kanwa, are reported to have entered into a truce with Turji.

Under the arrangement, the villages reportedly pledged not to confront or report his activities, a decision residents described as a survival strategy, rather than consent.

Altine Guyawa, a public commentator on banditry and kidnapping in Sokoto East, said the development has reshaped the geography of fear in the region.

According to him, Turji has now concentrated his activities in Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Wurno and Rabah Local Government Areas, being communities that have not entered any truce with him.

Guyawa noted that such threats often followed periods of silence, serving as a signal to remind communities and authorities of a bandit leader’s presence.

“It is about relevance and control,” he said, warning that populations often paid the highest price, which is death.

Herders kill ex-councillor, 4 others, kidnap 4 in midnight attack on Benue community

In a similar development, at least five persons, including a former councillor and 2019 Peoples Democratic Party House of Assembly candidate for Otukpo-Akpa State Constituency, Mr. Igbabe Ochi, have been reportedly killed in a midnight attack on Otobi Akpa community in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims, including four men and one woman, were reportedly murdered in related incidents during the early hours of yesterday by suspected armed herdsmen, worsening insecurity and heightening tension in the community.

A local source disclosed that the attackers stormed the community at about 1:30 am, heading straight to a provision shop where some residents, including Mr. Ochi, were.

“They killed four people at the shop and looted food items, indicating they were searching for food. When residents heard gunshots, youths mobilised to confront them, but the attackers fled into the forest,” the source said.

He added that the area had recently recorded several cases of kidnapping, allegedly carried out by the same armed herders who, according to residents, have refused to vacate Akpa land.

An Emergency Situation Report issued by Benue State Civil Protection Guards, BSCPG, Benue South Headquarters, Otukpo, confirmed the attack.

According to the report, the four victims killed at the shop were identified as Igbabe Ochi, Achibi Onah, Eje Eba and Sunday Iruja.

Reacting, the President of Otobi Community Development Association, Mr. John Anyebe, said the attackers entered the community through the railway station bridge from the Ijami axis of Otobi.

US boosts Nigeria’s fight against terrorism with new supplies

Meanwhile, the United States government has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria in support of the country’s ongoing security operations.

The United States Africa Command, AFRICOM, which disclosed this in a statement posted on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday, noted that the supplies were handed over to the Nigerian authorities in Abuja.

According to the command, the delivery underscores the United States’ continued commitment to strengthening its security partnership with Nigeria.

“US forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasises our shared security partnership,” AFRICOM said, tagging the United States Mission in Nigeria, @UsinNigeria.

The latest support comes amid sustained efforts by Nigeria and its international partners to enhance capacity in addressing security challenges across the country.

Shehu Sani hails supplies

Reacting to the supply of military equipment by the US yesterday, the former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, described the move as timely and commendable.

He said the support would strengthen Nigeria’s efforts to tackle insecurity, particularly in the North-West.

“I read the reports that the US has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria. That is a welcome development and commendable,” he said in a post via his X handle.

The former lawmaker urged other countries which claim goodwill towards Nigeria to follow the example of the United States by providing tangible support in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Other countries that claim to like or love us should emulate this gesture. Anything that can be done to eliminate Bello Turji, Adamu Aleru, Baleri and other terrorist criminals in the hinterland of Zamfara is welcomed.,’’ Sani said.