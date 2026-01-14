Terrorism: Sokoto leaders decry threats by Bello Turji

Bello Turji

Stakeholders from the troubled Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto State have called on the government and security agencies to urgently come to the aid of Tidibale and other communities displaced by the activities of notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

The Secretary of the Sokoto Eastern Zone Development Association, Muazu Shamaki, confirmed that a recent video circulating on social media showing residents of Tidibale vacating their communities followed alleged threats issued by Turji. He said the development had subjected residents to untold hardship.

According to Shamaki, more than 20 settlements have been affected by the spate of threats and forced displacement.

He noted that displaced residents were hopeful that security agencies would push back the terrorists to enable them return to their ancestral homes.

Also speaking, Malam Bashar Guyawa-Isa said some of the affected residents had taken refuge in neighbouring communities in the Niger Republic.

He appealed for prompt government intervention to salvage the situation, noting that many communities had been completely deserted.

Residents across several parts of the state are reportedly gripped by fear over threats of attacks by Turji and his group, forcing many families to flee their homes in search of safety.

Unconfirmed videos circulating on social media show residents escaping in overloaded vehicles, underscoring the growing humanitarian concern in the area.