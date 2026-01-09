Posting officers to serve in their home states would boost security – Otti

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti ,has said that the policy of posting police officers to serve in their states home states would boost security in the country as the officers are familiar with the nooks and crannies of their states.

Otti ,who commended the Inspector General of Police for the policy, described it as a noble policy which should be encouraged.

The Governor made the commendation while receiving 31 newly commissioned Police officers of Abia State origin from the 7th Regular Course of the Nigerian Police Academy, who were posted to serve in the State in line with the new policy of the Inspector General of Police.

He described the policy as fantastic, since such indigenous officers already know the nooks and crannies of their home States.

He said;”It is a fantastic policy to post officers to their home States. You know all the nooks and crannies of where you come from.

“If they had posted you to Maiduguri, maybe before you settle down, before you get used to the culture, the language is also a barrier.

“So here, if they are speaking any language, you will understand. So, there are a lot of advantages.

“I would like to use this opportunity to salute the IGP and his team for that policy. It’s a great policy and we welcome it.”

The Governor disclosed that there is nothing that happens around the State that his administration does not know and assured of his resolve to continue to pay priority attention to security in the State.

He urged the newly posted police officers to be focused and desist from unwholesome practices, and serve with integrity.

The Governor also promised to look into the requests made by the officers and assured of his willingness to support them in tackling the challenges confronting them in their jobs.

He assured that the support they would receive from his administration would get to them through the office of the Special Adviser on Security.

Earlier in his speech, on behalf of his colleagues, ASP Irozuru Somtochukwu Justice, said that they came on a courtesy visit to the Governor, having been commissioned and posted to Abia, their home State.

He stated that their posting to serve in the State,in line with the IGP’s new policy, will help strengthen the bond with the State and deepen their resolve to protect the people, even at the risk of their life.

“Our posting back home after commissioning is part of the Inspector General of Police initiative to strengthen community policing by allowing officers return to their State of origin to begin their career among their own people. This initiative fosters trust, collaboration and effective community policing.”

ASP Irozuru, who appealed for support in the basic needs of the officers, to support effective policing and personal development, commended the Governor for his commitment to the welfare of the people of the State.

“Abians have witnessed purposeful leadership, people-centred policies and a sincere commitment to the welfare of the common man.

“Your works speak louder, and loudly across Nigeria and they continue to inspire young people like us to believe that service, integrity and sacrifices still matter.”