Panel visits Tsafe college for smooth transition to varsity

The Transition Committee for seamless integration of the existing College of Health Sciences and Technology (CHST), Tsafe, into the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology (FUHST), Tsafe, has visited the college for a smooth transition.



A statement issued by the institution’s spokesperson, Jamilu Sani Tsafe, said that during the engagement, the acting provost, Jamilu Lawal, expressed the college’s commitment to collaborating with the committee to achieve a smooth transition.



The committee was formed by Governor Dauda Lawal in November 2025 with Professor Lawal S. Bilbis as chairman.



The panel’s responsibilities include ensuring the university’s smooth launch, overseeing the transfer of CHST’s facilities to become the permanent site of FUHST; and reviewing and verifying CHST student records for integration into appropriate university programs that meet NUC and JAMB standards.



The panel will also assess CHST staff qualifications and experience for potential absorption into the university, in line with NUC staffing requirements; and propose land for future university expansion and consider relocating the CHS.



Professor Bashir Kaka is the co-chair of the committee, with state commissioners and education officials as members.



The statement said the provost highlighted the institution’s evolution, noting that it began as the School of Health Technology in 2001, initially offering professional certificates and diplomas across five departments.



Over the years, it expanded its programs and student body, now accommodating 2,294 students and offering 25 courses, including certificates, National Diplomas, and Higher National Diplomas.



In 2014, it was upgraded to its current status as the College of Health Sciences and Technology.



In his remarks, Professor Bilbis explained that their visit was to assess the college’s facilities and resources.



He said the committee’s findings will guide recommendations to the government on how best to utilise these assets for the new university.



The meeting underscores a pivotal phase in the institution’s growth, aligning with broader educational advancements in the region.