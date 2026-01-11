Ondo police foil cult initiation ceremony, arrest 25 suspects

— Suspects drawn from S/ West, Edo states

— Recover vehicle

By Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than 25 suspected cultists drawn from from Ondo, Osun, Lagos and Edo States, have been arrested in Uso community, Owo council area of Ondo state during initiation ceremony of new members.

Police source in Akure, the state capital, said that the suspects are currently in police custody and have confessed to their involvement in cult-related activities.

Vanguard learnt that the arrest of the suspects was sequel to the continuation of the ongoing onslaught against cult-related activities in the state.

It was learnt that operatives of the State Police Command received credible intelligence from a concerned citizen that members of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) cult group were planning to initiate new members at Uso.

Acting swiftly on the information, operatives of the Command were mobilized and deployed using intelligence-led tactics to disrupt the planned initiation.

The operation, according to the source

“resulted in the arrest of twenty-five (25) suspects, drawn from Ondo State, Osun state, Lagos state and Edo State, at the scene of the initiation.

“During the operation, one Toyota Highlander SUV and one unregistered Daylong motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson Jimoh Abayomi, said that the “command will leave no stone unturned in its sustained fight against cultism across the State.

Abayomi added that the command would give “continuous support in providing operational guidance and resources that have significantly enhanced the Command’s anti-cultism operations.

He said that ” They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

He advised youths to shun all forms of cultism, emphasizing that there is no gain in engaging in such acts, as they only lead to grave consequences.

Abayomi reassured residents of the State of the Command’s proactive commitment to maintaining a peaceful and crime-free environment.

He further urges members of the public to continue to provide credible and actionable information that will aid the Police in preventing and combating crime across the State.