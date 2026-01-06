Peter Obi politically stranded, ADC won’t give him presidential, VP ticket – Bwala

Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has said that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, will neither emerge as the presidential nor vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Read Also: Why I joined ADC – Peter Obi

Bwala described Obi as politically stranded.

He made the claim during an interview on The Clarity Zone Podcast, where he argued that Obi lacks the political capacity to lead or coordinate any coalition movement, including serving as director-general of such an alliance.

According to the presidential aide, Obi has lost control of the political structure he built following the 2023 general election and no longer commands significant influence within Nigeria’s political space.

“After the election, he lost everybody he was leading. He had members in the House of Representatives. How many are there in the National Assembly?” Bwala asked.

He further questioned Obi’s current political relevance, noting that the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate no longer enjoys the backing of sitting governors or elected officials.

“The only governor he had… is the governor with him or with us? In fact, I have not seen one that identifies with him at the moment,” he said.

Bwala also claimed that Obi-backed candidates performed poorly in subsequent elections across the country, insisting that none of the candidates he supported recorded electoral success.

“All the elections he has gone across Nigeria supporting candidates… all of them failed,” he added.

The presidential aide criticised Obi’s supporters on social media, accusing them of attacking political opponents while ignoring what he described as Obi’s history of frequent party defections.

‘Social media army’

“The army of Trojans that he has on social media, they attack people. They say you are two-faced, that you change party,” Bwala said.

“But when you say their master and hero has been changing party like a player in the Premier League changes clubs every season, they don’t like it.”

Bwala accused Obi of hypocrisy on party loyalty, listing his political journey from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), back to the PDP, and later to the Labour Party.

“He started with PDP, then went to APGA. In APGA, he came back to PDP. From PDP, he went to Labour,” he said.

He added that Obi currently finds himself politically stranded. “Right now, when you hear people talk about being between the devil and the deep blue sea, he is between ADC and Labour,” Bwala stated.

Bwala insisted that Obi would not secure either the presidential or vice-presidential ticket of the ADC and would eventually contest the next general election on a different political platform.

“He will not be the presidential candidate, he will not be the vice-presidential candidate. Peter Obi is going to run on a platform other than Labour and other than ADC,” he said.

The presidential aide further predicted that Obi would not secure even a quarter of the votes he garnered in the 2023 presidential election, where he polled 6,101,533 votes to finish third behind candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP.

Bwala described Obi’s political rise as a product of a temporary opportunity rather than sustained grassroots strength, characterising him as “an actor” whose popularity was built on “make-believe” rather than political reality.

Vanguard News