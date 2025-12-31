Why I joined ADC – Peter Obi

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring that “next year will begin a journey to rescue our country.”

Obi made the declaration on Wednesday in Enugu during a well-attended political gathering, where he said he had been part of the ADC-led coalition from its inception.

He was joined by several high-profile politicians, including Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, who announced his resignation from APGA; Victor Umeh and Tony Nwoye, both formerly of the Labour Party.

Also defecting to ADC were former Labour Party members of the House of Representatives led by Hon. Victor Ogene, alongside Hon. Peter Uzokwe of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), who represents Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency.

Among other prominent figures who joined the party were former governors Achike Udenwa (Imo), Okwesilieze Nwodo (Enugu), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha. Also present were Senator Gilbert Nnaji and the lone remaining Labour Party member in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Harrison Ogara.

Speaking at the event, Obi lamented what he described as the erosion of democratic values, accusing beneficiaries of democracy of undermining the system.

“ADC will not allow democracy to be destroyed. We are committed to unity, security, and a better Nigeria. We will resist any plot to rig the 2027 elections,” he said.

Obi criticised the nation’s economic direction, noting that Nigeria’s GDP was declining despite rising public debt.

“Our economy is not growing, yet we are borrowing endlessly. This does not reflect competent leadership,” he stated.

According to him, Nigeria’s challenges are not insurmountable if leaders embrace unity, competence, commitment, compassion, and truthfulness.

“Nigeria is not a poor country. What we lack is competent and honest leadership. We can no longer accept leaders who tell lies while corruption stares us in the face,” Obi said.

He added that insecurity in the country had reached unprecedented levels, calling on Nigerians to unite and make necessary changes.

“We have borrowed more than any previous government. Today, Nigeria is being called all kinds of names in the comity of nations because of bad leadership,” he added.

Obi disclosed that the coalition was open to discussions with other political parties, stressing that the alliance was not formed to destroy Nigeria but to rescue it.

“We are not a family of crime but a family of change,” he said.

In his remarks, ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, acknowledged the economic contributions of the Southeast and said the region must not be excluded from national development.

Mark assured party members that integrity, transparency, and equal opportunity would remain core values of the ADC, pledging a level playing field for all aspirants.

The motion admitting Obi and other defectors into the party was moved by Chief Emeka Ihedioha and seconded by Prof. Osita Ogbu, former Economic Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including Senator Waziri Tambuwal, Prof. Pat Utomi, Aisha Yesufu, Mrs. Josephine Anenih, former ADC Chairman Okey Nwosu, and other party stakeholders.