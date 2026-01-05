Nwobodo becomes clan head, returns to ancestral homestead

Jim Nwobodo

By Dennis Agbo

Elder statesman and former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has returned to his ancestral homestead after assuming the traditional role of Onyeizhi Umunna (eldest man of his clan) in Ugwu Agba, Amechi-Uno, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Nwobodo, who is 85 years old, was born on May 9, 1940. He was celebrated at a grand event in 2025, during which Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, described him as a “priceless gift to humanity” and a symbol of selfless service.

Since 1999, the former governor had lived outside his Enugu GRA residence, preferring a private home he built in Amechi in 1978, before becoming governor during the Second Republic. However, on Sunday, he formally returned to his father’s ancestral compound in Ugwu Agba, Amechi-Uno, stating his desire to fully participate in clan meetings and community development activities in his new capacity as an Oha (elder).

Speaking to Vanguard, Nwobodo explained the significance of his decision.

“Since my elder brother could not accomplish returning to our father’s house, I decided to do so, especially now that I have become the eldest in our family,” he said.

He added that the occasion was not meant for lengthy speeches but expressed gratitude to Governor Mbah for honoring him with his presence.

“The important thing is that the Governor of Enugu State is here. The governor has honoured me with his presence, and I ask him to prepare for 2027,” Nwobodo said.

Governor Mbah, in his remarks, paid glowing tribute to Nwobodo’s wife, Mrs. Pat Nwobodo, noting that behind every enduring man is a strong woman. He thanked her for her unwavering care and support for her husband.

“I am deeply honoured to be part of this housewarming celebration for our father. You are a beacon who inspires me greatly. Your footprints are visible across Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states, and that is a credit to you and the people of Nkanu land,” the governor said.

He added that Nwobodo’s life of service has inspired generations and that the large turnout reflected the public’s recognition of his legacy.

“There is truly no place like home. The ancestral home is a bond and an epicentre where we commune. Young people are watching and will emulate us. As you celebrate this homecoming, we pray that God continues to strengthen you in good health,” Mbah prayed.

Earlier, during a homily following Nwobodo’s Bible reading, Rev. Fr. Dr. Kerian Onwuzu described the gathering as a moment of shared blessing.

“Because we are children of God and because we are in the house of one blessed by God, we are all part of the blessing. We thank God for keeping him alive to return to his homestead,” he said.

He described Nwobodo as a selfless leader whose good deeds would continue to speak for him, praying for God’s continued protection and blessings.

Rev. Fr. John Amadi also prayed for enduring peace in the Nwobodo household.

Dignitaries at the event included Governor Peter Mbah, the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Samuel Asadu, other traditional rulers, leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as government officials and community leaders.