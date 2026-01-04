NRS boss alerts security agencies over rumours of anti-tax protests

Zacch Adedeji

The chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, has urged security agencies to remain vigilant following reports of planned protests against the newly implemented tax laws, warning Nigerians against being swayed by misinformation.

Adedeji made the call on Sunday during an interview on Arise Television, where he said rumours and calls for mass action were being driven by misrepresentation of the tax reforms rather than a proper understanding of their provisions.

He advised citizens to carefully study the new tax laws and assess how the changes affect them individually, rather than relying on speculation or social media narratives. According to him, public discourse should be guided by facts and data, not emotions or mob pressure.

“The message to Nigerians is simple: don’t listen to rumours. Analyse the data as it affects you and wait to see the results, not mass or mob action,” he said.

The NRS boss also dismissed calls for the suspension of the tax laws, describing such demands as unconstitutional. He noted that legislation duly passed by the National Assembly cannot be halted by individuals, groups, or public pressure, except under clearly defined emergency conditions.

He explained that the tax reform bills underwent extensive consultations before becoming law, including public hearings at the National Assembly that lasted over six months. Adedeji said concerns about the laws could only be addressed through amendments, not suspension.

Ruling out any pause in implementation, he disclosed that the reforms have already taken effect and early results are beginning to emerge, even as agitation for protests grows.

“I am using this opportunity to call on all security agencies to be on alert,” he said.

Adedeji argued that the protests were unlikely to be driven by the poor, whom the reforms are designed to protect, but by individuals opposed to the policy’s intended benefits.

The tax laws took effect on January 1, alongside the unveiling of the new corporate identity of the Nigeria Revenue Service, formerly the Federal Inland Revenue Service, amid mixed reactions nationwide.

Vanguard News