NNPP dissociates self from planned protest against INEC

…Say Those Behind Protest Are Impostors

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has distanced itself from a planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

In a statement issued on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP described the proposed protest as illegal, insisting that it was being organised by an unauthorised group falsely claiming to speak on behalf of the party.

According to the statement, the leadership of the NNPP has no involvement whatsoever in the planned demonstration, stressing that those behind it are not recognised members of the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) intends to stage a protest march against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the INEC headquarters in Abuja and across states of the federation,” the statement read.

“The NNPP wishes to use this medium to dissociate the party from the illegal ‘demonstration’ called by an illegal body claiming to be speaking on behalf of the NNPP.”

The party further stated that the individuals behind the protest had been expelled and were no longer members of the NNPP, as affirmed by a Federal High Court judgment.

“These persons are not members of the party, as established by the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1354/2024 delivered on April 18, 2024, where Justice Emeka Nwite affirmed that they ceased to be members of the party following their expulsion by the appropriate organs of the NNPP,” the statement added.

The NNPP noted that the affected individuals had not appealed the judgment but had instead continued to engage in what it described as “forum shopping,” seeking court orders without legal foundation.

“It is their trademark to approach courts while concealing material facts. Once the courts are fully apprised of the true position, such actions are discarded,” the party stated.

Reiterating its position, the NNPP stressed that it was not involved in any protest slated for Tuesday and categorically described the organisers as impostors.

The party also called on its members nationwide to remain calm and law-abiding despite what it termed provocations by elements bent on distracting the NNPP from its objectives.

“NNPP therefore urges all its members to remain calm and focused, even in the face of deliberate attempts to provoke or distract the party,” the statement concluded.