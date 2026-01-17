Nigeria’s drug abuse crisis far worse than reported — Mental health experts

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Mental health experts have warned that Nigeria is sitting on a ticking time bomb as drug abuse continues to spread across the country, insisting that available statistics grossly understate the true magnitude of the problem.

The professionals, who spoke at an awareness programme organised by the Lisabi Dynamic Sisters in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, as part of efforts to fight drug prevalence in the society, said stigma, denial and the high cost of treatment have driven many cases underground, creating a silent but rapidly growing crisis.

The association had earlier carried out awareness walk in the city of Abeokuta, to sensitize residents on the dangers of drug abuse.

Speaking at the programme tagged “Kick Against Drug Abuse,” a psychologist with the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Dr. Olanrewaju Sodeinde, revealed that an estimated 14.4 million Nigerians currently use drugs.

He said the South-West zone, including Ogun State, bears a disproportionate burden, with a drug-use prevalence rate of 22.4 per cent, translating to over four million users.

“This figure is alarmingly high, and it still does not reflect the true situation on ground because many cases are never reported,” Sodeinde said.

According to him, widespread stigma and fear of discrimination force many individuals and families to hide substance abuse problems, rather than seek professional medical help.

He lamented that several drug users are treated outside formal healthcare facilities, particularly by traditional healers where “unscientific and sometimes abusive methods are employed,” leading to poor outcomes and exclusion from official records.

Sodeinde also identified cost as a major barrier to treatment, disclosing that initial admission at neuropsychiatric facilities costs between ₦500,000 and ₦600,000, with treatment often lasting several months, adding that “the financial burden is almost entirely on families, and many simply cannot afford it”.

He warned that relapse rates remain high due to unemployment, peer pressure, lack of structured rehabilitation programmes and weak reintegration support.

“Without sustained follow-up, many patients return to drug use and eventually to street life,” he added.

The psychologist stressed that drug abuse cuts across gender and social status, noting that one in every four drug users is a woman.

“This problem affects homes, workplaces and entire communities. It is not selective,” he said.

Calling for decisive government intervention, Sodeinde urged authorities at all levels to go beyond periodic street clean-ups and establish long-term partnerships with treatment and rehabilitation centres to ensure sustained care and reintegration.

He further warned that untreated drug abuse often progresses into severe mental illness.

“Over 80 per cent of admissions in neuropsychiatric hospitals are drug-related. We are losing productive youths who should be driving national development,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr. Oyinade Tomori blamed stigma and misplaced spiritual responses for worsening the crisis.

“Many families choose silence and prayers alone instead of early intervention. By the time help is sought, the condition has often deteriorated,” she said.

Dr. Tomori urged parents, especially mothers, to be more vigilant, describing reports of primary school pupils experimenting with drug-laced substances disguised as sweets as “a ticking time bomb.”

“Early detection and open conversations at home are crucial. While rehabilitation can restore some lives, delayed action drastically reduces the chances of recovery,” she warned.

In her welcome address, President of the Lisabi Dynamic Sisters, Mrs. Omolola Aderonke Erinle, said the group was established in 2024 to provide a platform for women to contribute meaningfully to community development in Egbaland.

She described the association as a network of purpose-driven women committed to unity, mentorship, economic empowerment and sustainable development, with particular focus on safeguarding the future of young people.

Erinle explained that the “Stand Against Drug Abuse” initiative was aimed at educating and mobilising the community, especially youths, to reject drug use and embrace healthy, productive lifestyles.

“This initiative is also about strengthening advocacy for prevention, counselling and rehabilitation, while encouraging collective responsibility in tackling substance abuse,” she said.