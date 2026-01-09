Nigerian Army warns public against fake social media accounts impersonating COAS

The Nigerian Army has warned members of the public against fake social media accounts falsely claiming to be operated by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, disclosed this in a statement, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Anele said the army had observed a disturbing rise in fraudulent online accounts created by unscrupulous individuals to impersonate the COAS for criminal purposes.

She clarified that the Chief of Army Staff does not maintain any official social media account on any platform.

According to her, the fake accounts are being used to deceive unsuspecting members of the public, solicit funds, spread misinformation, and commit other fraudulent acts in the name of the COAS and the Nigerian army.

She advised the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant, urging citizens not to engage, respond to or share content from such accounts.

Anele also warned that any request for money or assistance purportedly made in the name of the COAS should be treated as a scam.

She added that necessary steps had been taken to identify and apprehend those behind the fake accounts, with a view to prosecuting them in line with extant laws.

“The Nigerian Army reassured Nigerians of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property and defending the territorial integrity of the country in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)