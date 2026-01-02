Nigeria could face Algeria, Morocco in path to 2025 AFCON final

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is now moving into the knockout phase, and all eyes are on Nigeria after the Super Eagles completed a flawless group-stage campaign.

Topping Group C with nine points from three wins, Nigeria has confirmed their place in the Round of 16 and will face Mozambique, who finished third in Group F.

The group stages may have wrapped up, but the road to the final in Rabat on January 18, 2026, is just beginning for Nigeria.

Round of 16

As Group C winners, Nigeria will take on Mozambique in the Round of 16. A win in this match will see the Super Eagles advance to the quarter-finals, keeping their dream of AFCON glory alive.

Quarter-final

If Nigeria prevails against Mozambique, their next challenge would be against the winner of the clash between Algeria (Group E winners) and DR Congo (Group D runners-up).

Semi-final

A quarter-final victory could set up a semi-final showdown with the winners of the tie between Morocco and Tanzania, who will face the winner of South Africa versus the Group F runner-up Cameroon. Potential semi-final opponents include Morocco, Tanzania, South Africa or Cameroon.

Final

Reaching the final in Rabat would pit Nigeria against a team from the opposite side of the bracket. Possible opponents include Senegal, Mali, Tunisia, Egypt, Benin, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Ivory Coast.

Vanguard News