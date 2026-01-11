NCCE budget prioritizes personnel, utilities, and operational spending in 2026 fiscal plan

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Abuja—The proposed 2026 National Budget of N58.18 trillion, recently presented by President Bola Tinubu, allocates significant resources to defense (N5.41 trillion), infrastructure (N3.56 trillion), education (N3.52 trillion), and health (N2.48 trillion), reflecting a focus on consolidation, economic stability, and improved living standards under the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Within the education sector, the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has outlined a budget framework emphasizing personnel costs, utilities, and routine operational spending to sustain regulatory oversight and administrative efficiency across Nigeria’s colleges of education.

Personnel costs account for the largest portion of the NCCE budget, covering salaries, allowances, statutory social contributions, contributory pension schemes, and other employee welfare obligations.

The allocations underscore the Commission’s commitment to staff welfare and adherence to labor regulations.

Beyond personnel, the budget highlights recurrent overhead costs critical to daily operations. These include local travel and transport expenses to facilitate inspection visits, monitoring exercises, training programs, and inter-agency engagements nationwide.

The Commission has also earmarked funds for essential utilities, reflecting the rising cost of services necessary for effective operations. Allocations include electricity, water, telephone services, internet access, and satellite broadcasting, all considered indispensable for communication, data management, and coordination with colleges across the country.

Other provisions cover general office materials and supplies, such as stationery, books, newspapers, periodicals, and consumables, as well as costs for document printing required for policy dissemination, accreditation exercises, and administrative reporting. The budget further accounts for medical services, maintenance, and general transport-related expenses, aimed at ensuring staff wellbeing and the smooth running of facilities.

Education sector analysts note that the spending pattern reflects the operational realities of a regulatory agency with nationwide responsibilities, while also highlighting the pressures of recurrent costs on government institutions. Sustained funding, they say, is crucial for the Commission to effectively regulate teacher education, improve standards, and support reforms in colleges of education.