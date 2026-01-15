NCC seeks stakeholder input on satellite Direct-to-Device connectivity

By Progress Godfrey

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has opened a six-week public consultation on the potential introduction of Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity in Nigeria, highlighting a possible shift in how mobile services are delivered beyond traditional terrestrial networks.

The move comes as rapid advances in satellite and non-terrestrial network technologies make it possible for mobile devices to connect directly to satellites, a development the commission says could reshape coverage, resilience and digital inclusion.

In a public notice sighted by Vanguard, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said the D2D connectivity could complement existing mobile networks by extending services to unserved and underserved areas, providing backup connectivity during outages, and strengthening emergency communications nationwide.

The commission noted that the consideration of satellite D2D connectivity is informed by evidence from its 2024 cluster gap study, which identified 87 connectivity clusters affecting about 23.37 million people, as well as ongoing international discussions ahead of the World Radio Communication Conference 2027.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (the Commission), in furtherance of its statutory mandate under Section 71 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, invites stakeholders to provide input on the potential introduction of Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity in Nigeria.

“Recent advances in satellite and non-terrestrial network technologies are enabling mobile devices to connect directly to satellites and, in some cases, airborne platforms.

“These developments may complement Nigeria’s terrestrial networks by extending coverage to underserved and unserved areas, providing backup connectivity during outages or disruptions, strengthening emergency communications and resilience, and supporting national objectives on digital inclusion, security, innovation and economic development,” Maida said.

He explained that emerging D2D services are developing along two broad tracks: one involving bespoke devices using Mobile-Satellite Service (MSS) spectrum, and other enabling unmodified mobile phones to connect directly to satellites using spectrum traditionally allocated to terrestrial mobile networks.

The consultation, which runs until February 23, 2026, is open to telecom licensees, consumers, government agencies, international organisations and civil society groups, with responses expected to guide the commission’s eventual rulemaking process.

The EVC said any future regulatory framework must strike a balance between innovation and market stability, ensuring universal access while preserving incentives for continued investment in terrestrial infrastructure.

“Any future D2D framework must support universal access goals, preserve incentives for continued terrestrial network investment, and ensure efficient spectrum management, fair competition, consumer protection, and national interest outcomes,” he said.