NCC, CBN set new rules on refunds for failed airtime, data purchases

By Progress Godfrey

ABUJA — The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have introduced new rules to ensure faster refunds for failed airtime and data purchases, following rising consumer complaints over debits without value.

The new framework, contained in a statement issued by NCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, on Thursday, targets unsuccessful transactions linked to network downtime, system failures and human errors that affect subscribers nationwide.

According to the statement, the guideline was developed after months of joint engagements involving telecom operators, banks, value-added service providers and other industry stakeholders.

The NCC said the framework brings the financial and telecommunications sectors up to speed on how failed transactions are handled and resolved.

“These engagements were prompted by a rising incidence of failed airtime and data purchases, where subscribers were debited without receiving value and experienced delays in resolution.

“The framework represents a unified position by both the telecommunications and financial sectors on addressing such complaints.

“It identifies and tackles the root causes of failed airtime and data transactions, including instances where bank accounts are debited without successful delivery of services,” she said.

Under the framework, Udoha said mobile network operators and banks are bound by a service level agreement that clearly defines their roles in transaction processing and refunds.

She added that refunds are expected to be completed within 30 seconds, except where a transaction remains pending, in which case the resolution can take up to 24 hours.

She emphasised that operators are also required to notify customers by SMS on the status of every airtime or data transaction.

“It also addresses erroneous recharges to ported lines, incorrect airtime or data purchases, and instances where transactions are made to the wrong phone number,” Udoha said.

Director of Consumer Affairs at the NCC, Mrs Freda Bruce-Bennett, said the framework also introduces a central monitoring system to improve oversight.

She said the dashboard will be jointly managed by the NCC and the CBN to track failed transactions, refunds and breaches of service timelines in real time.

“We are grateful to all stakeholders, particularly the CBN and its leadership, for their tireless commitment to resolving this issue and arriving at this framework,” she said.

Bruce-Bennett said failed top-ups are among the top three complaints received by the commission, adding that implementation of the framework is expected to begin on March 1, subject to final approvals and completion of technical integration by all operators and banks.