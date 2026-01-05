Nasarawa targets N5bn monthly revenue in 2026

Mr. Peter Akolo, Director of Budget Peter and Commissioner of information, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko.

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has set a target of N5 billion in monthly internally-generated revenue (IGR) as part of its 2026 “Budget of Strategic Consolidation.”

This was announced on Monday in Lafia by the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hajia Munira Abdullahi, during a briefing organised by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko. Hajia Abdullahi was represented at the event by the Director of Budget in the ministry, Mr. Peter Akolo.

The commissioner explained that the N545.2 billion budget prioritises infrastructure development, job creation, and social services to improve the quality of life for citizens. She added that the government has expanded its revenue base to reduce dependence on federal allocations, ensuring effective implementation of the budget.

Hajia Abdullahi highlighted initiatives to boost IGR through royalties and haulage revenues from the state’s solid mineral deposits. She also revealed a plan to formalise artisanal mining by grouping illegal miners into cooperative societies, registering them, and ensuring tax compliance.

“We generated over N52 billion in IGR in 2025, and we intend to exceed that in 2026 with a target of N5 billion every month, aiming for N60 billion in the year,” she said.

On the new tax regime, the commissioner confirmed that mechanisms have been put in place for full domestication and implementation of relevant policies.

Speaking at the briefing, Commissioner Ibrahim Tanko said his ministry is working to educate the public on government policies, programmes, and projects, in collaboration with the State Revenue Service. He urged hospitality businesses and residents to comply with tax obligations to support the delivery of state projects.

Tanko also noted that the government had allocated over N30 billion for the construction of four flyovers and four underpasses in Akwanga, Keffi, and Mararaba (Karu LGA) to ease traffic congestion in those areas.