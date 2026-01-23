N-HYPPADEC constructs 26 solar-powered boreholes in vulnerable Nasarawa communities

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has commenced the construction of no fewer than 26 solar-powered boreholes in vulnerable communities across 10 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

The Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House in Lafia.

According to him, the commission was established by the Federal Government with a clear mandate to mitigate the damaging ecological effects arising from hydroelectric dam operations and to promote socio-economic development in power-producing and riverine areas.

Sadiq-Yelwa listed the benefiting local government areas as Keffi, Kokona, Toto, Awe, Doma, Keana, Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon, Wamba and Lafia, noting that while some of the boreholes have been completed, others are still ongoing.

“These water facilities are designed to serve communities, educational institutions and religious centres by addressing critical water scarcity challenges,” he said.

The Managing Director further disclosed that N-HYPPADEC has awarded contracts for the construction of five blocks of three classrooms across selected primary and secondary schools in Karu, Doma, Nasarawa, Lafia and Toto LGAs to improve educational infrastructure.

He added that the commission has also procured 45 power tillers for distribution to agricultural cooperatives in the state, in consultation with the state government, to support mechanised farming and boost agricultural productivity.

“We have undertaken the desilting and evacuation of 15,000 linear metres of blocked drainages and culverts in Karu, Keffi and Lafia to mitigate flood risks,” Sadiq-Yelwa stated.

He described the inclusion of Nasarawa State in the commission’s area of jurisdiction as strategic, citing the state’s significant contribution to the flow of River Benue towards its confluence with River Niger at Lokoja, as well as the presence of the Farin Ruwa hydropower corridor and several vulnerable riverine settlements.

Sadiq-Yelwa called for deeper collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government to address flooding, environmental degradation and infrastructural gaps, particularly in education, healthcare and agriculture, as well as youth unemployment.

In his response, Governor Abdullahi Sule commended the N-HYPPADEC management for its high-impact interventions in the state, especially in water supply, solar power and agriculture.

The governor also praised the Managing Director’s initiative of visiting project sites and communities, noting that such engagements help ensure people-oriented solutions and enable residents to better appreciate the commission’s role.

He assured the commission of the state government’s continued support and collaboration to maximise development outcomes across Nasarawa State.