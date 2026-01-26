Nasarawa Govt refutes claims of N707m spent on refreshments

Nasarawa State Government has dismissed as misleading claims that it spent N707 million on refreshments and meals while neglecting rural water provision in the state.

The government described the allegation, published by an online medium, as unfounded and a misrepresentation of facts.

Mr Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, stated this in a press release issued in Lafia on Monday.

Ahemba explained that the N707 million figure cited in the report represented aggregated expenditures across several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over nine months.

According to him, the expenditure covered statutory and operational activities such as meetings, training, workshops, security operations, and programme implementation, and not a single discretionary expense on refreshments and meals, as alleged.

He described the claim that the state had neglected rural water access as “laughable,” citing sustained investments in water infrastructure under the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Ahemba said that since 2019, the state government had implemented reforms and interventions through the State Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (NASWASSA), the Ministry of Water Resources, the State Water Board and development partners.

He added that the government also constituted a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Taskforce and enacted relevant enabling laws to strengthen water service delivery.

The spokesman noted that several water projects had been executed, including the rehabilitation and upgrading of waterworks in Doma, Keana, Awe, Lafia, Nasarawa Eggon, Keffi, Karu, and other towns across the state.

“These interventions include grid connections, pump replacements, dredging, borehole rehabilitation, plant renovations and procurement of operational equipment, running into billions of naira,” he said.

Ahemba stressed that the projects cut across both rural and urban communities, contradicting claims of neglect.

He urged members of the public to disregard the publication, describing it as malicious and lacking a factual basis.

The spokesman reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to prudent financial management, accountability and the prioritisation of essential services, including education, healthcare, water supply and rural development.

He also welcomed informed scrutiny of public expenditures, while urging media organisations to verify facts before publication to avoid misleading the public.

Vanguard News