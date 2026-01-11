Mob kills suspected motorcycle robber in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI — A suspected lone armed robber, believed to specialise in motorcycle theft, was killed on Sunday evening by an angry mob opposite Prime Power Filling Station in the Ankpa Ward area of Makurdi, Benue State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident followed the alleged snatching of a motorcycle from a commercial rider along Ahmadu Commasi Road in the Demekpe area. The rider reportedly raised an alarm, prompting nearby youths to pursue the suspect through adjoining streets.

The chase ended near the Prime Power fuel station, where the suspect was intercepted while attempting to cross the road toward Ankpa Quarter Junction. Before a police patrol team from the ‘D’ Division could arrive, the mob attacked and killed him on the spot.

The motorcycle owner, Onoja Okendu, expressed gratitude for escaping the incident alive and recovering his motorcycle, while lamenting the rising rate of motorcycle theft across Makurdi.

“I thank God that I am alive today. Many people have not been so lucky. Motorcycle theft has become very common, and many victims have even lost their lives in the process,” Okendu said.

Okendu recounted that the incident occurred while he was riding from Wadata toward Modern Market. “Because it was a Sunday, I thought the young man who stopped me had just come out of church. He boarded the bike quietly. Shortly after reaching the Demekpe Primary School axis, he brought out a gun and ordered me to run. I started shouting ‘thief, thief,’ which prompted people around to block him while other riders joined the chase,” he narrated.

He added that he acquired the motorcycle on a hire-purchase agreement in October 2025 for N2 million, describing the potential loss as devastating for operators in the sector.

Okendu appealed to the government and security agencies to strengthen surveillance and security measures across the state. He also alleged the existence of organised motorcycle theft syndicates in Makurdi, accusing them of using force, chemicals to incapacitate riders, and stealing motorcycles from parked locations, markets, and streets.

“Government must act swiftly to stop the rising rate of theft and ensure that those involved face the law,” he stressed.

Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.