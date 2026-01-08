Meet Amanda Azubuike, first Nigerian woman to become Brigadier General in US Army

In a field traditionally dominated by men, Amanda Azubuike has made history as the first Nigerian woman to attain the rank of Brigadier General in the US Army.

At 57, her remarkable journey continues to inspire women, particularly black women, as they increasingly make their voices heard in military leadership.

Family and Early Life

Born in London to Nigerian parents of Igbo descent and a Zimbabwean mother, Amanda Azubuike’s early life was marked by movement and resilience. Her father left Nigeria to study law in the UK, where he met her mother, a nursing student. Following her parents’ separation, Azubuike and her sister moved to the United States with their mother. She became a US citizen in April 1989.

Academic Path and Military Beginnings

From an early age, Amanda Azubuike showed determination and focus. At 17, while attending Jacksonville High School, she joined the Air Force Junior ROTC program, which offers citizenship training and aerospace science education to students interested in military service.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Central Arkansas in December 1993. In 1994, she began her Army career as an aviator after graduating from the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course. By the following year, she completed flight school as a UH-1 pilot and started her military service at Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia as a platoon leader with the 924th Aviation Support Battalion.

Azubuike’s early career also included service with the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion (Aerial Exploitation) in South Korea, where she worked as an Operations Officer and RC-12 pilot after completing the Military Intelligence Captain’s Career Course and the Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Qualification Course. She later earned a Master of Professional Studies in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Georgetown University, further preparing her for senior leadership roles.

Military Career and Achievements

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Azubuike has held key leadership and strategic positions in the US Army. Her roles have included:

Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command

Chief of Public Affairs for the US Southern Command

Senior Military Advisor at the Pentagon

Her dedication and trailblazing achievements culminated in her historic promotion to Brigadier General, making her the first Nigerian woman to reach this rank in the US Army.

Vanguard News