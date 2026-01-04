Lagos CP never ordered probe into Pastor Okafor’s sexual harassment claims — PRO

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos— The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming that Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, ordered an investigation into alleged sexual harassment involving Pastor Chris Okafor, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Speaking with Vanguard via phone, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Adebisi Abimbola, clarified that the CP never directed any probe related to sexual harassment, contrary to circulating online reports.

According to SP Abimbola, the matter only arose after a reporter sent screenshots and social media posts alleging murder-related claims against Pastor Okafor. She said the CP was simply informed and no formal investigation has commenced.

“At no point did the CP order an investigation into sexual harassment. That was never discussed,” Abimbola stated.

She explained that her forwarding of the online materials to the CP was to ensure proper oversight and not to act independently. The CP only directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to verify the authenticity of the murder allegations, not to launch a formal probe.

“The CP only said we should not turn a deaf ear and should determine whether the alleged murder claims are true. Nothing about sexual harassment was ever part of the discussion,” she emphasized.

SP Abimbola also confirmed that no invitation has been sent to Pastor Okafor or any other individual, and that the command’s social media team is still gathering evidence.

Expressing surprise at earlier media reports, she said, “I was shocked when I saw claims that the pastor was being investigated for sexual harassment. That was never part of our discussion.”

She concluded by urging the public and media to avoid speculation:“The CP never ordered an investigation into sexual harassment. We are only verifying claims circulating online regarding alleged murder.”