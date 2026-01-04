Kwara APC chair, Fagbemi, dares Saraki to join party

Dr Bukola Saraki

By Demola Akinyemi

Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, has challenged former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to openly join the party in the state under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, rather than allegedly maintaining ties with the party in Abuja.

Fagbemi made the statement in an interview with Sunday Vanguard yesterday.

His comments followed a recent assertion by the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubabar Sulyman, who stated during a local radio programme in Ilorin that Saraki was “hobnobbing” with the APC in Abuja. The claim has since sparked heated public debate.

The Kwara APC chairman described Saraki as treacherous and self-centred, alleging that such traits led some of his key followers to defect to the APC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Fagbemi said the party had chosen not to give the matter significant media attention, describing it as a non-issue.

According to him, “It is our style not to give this kind of issue serious media attention because it is a non-issue, given the antecedents of Dr. Bukola Saraki.

“The former Senate President should summon the political will to join our party in Kwara State under our leader and performing governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, instead of hobnobbing with our party in Abuja.”

He added that since the APC had defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saraki’s party, in two consecutive elections in the state, the former Senate President no longer posed a political threat.

“Some of Saraki’s supporters have been with us for a long time, while others have moved to the ADC. So what exactly are we talking about?” he asked.

Fagbemi further accused Saraki of lacking loyalty and integrity, recalling his struggle to emerge as Senate President, which he described as a desperate survival move.

“He is simply playing a survival strategy because there is nothing left for him politically in the state. There is no longer access to state government resources, so he is trying to survive at all costs by hobnobbing with the APC in Abuja,” Fagbemi said.

He, however, noted that the APC had no issue with Saraki’s actions, insisting that if the former Senate President was confident in his moves, he should formally join the party in Kwara State.