Kurmin Wali abduction: Uba Sani assures victims will return safely

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assured that all persons abducted during Sunday’s attack on Kurmin Wali village in Kajuru Local Government Area will be rescued and reunited safely with their families.

The Governor gave the assurance on Wednesday when he led a high-powered delegation of senior government officials and heads of security agencies to Kurmin Wali to commiserate with the community.



He said his administration had been working round the clock with security agencies to ensure the speedy rescue of the abductees.

“In the last two days, we have been collaborating with relevant security agencies,the military, DSS, police and the Office of the National Security Adviser—to ensure the quick recovery and return of our people that were abducted in this very important community,” Governor Sani said,in a statement issued Wednesday night.

The Governor stressed that the number of abducted persons was immaterial, noting that the responsibility of government remained the same regardless of whether one or several persons were involved.

“Whether it is one person or 100 people, it is the responsibility of the Kaduna State Government to protect the lives and property of its people,” he declared.



Governor Sani condemned attempts by some individuals to politicise the incident, warning against focusing on figures rather than the sanctity of human life.

“We should not be talking about numbers or politics. We are talking about the sanctity of human life and human dignity. That is why we will go to any length, in collaboration with security agencies, to ensure the quick return of our people,” he added.

He also announced that the Kaduna State Government would bear the medical expenses of those who sustained injuries during the attack.

On long-term security measures, the Governor disclosed plans to liaise with the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), to establish a military base in Kurmin Wali, citing the community’s proximity to banditry hotspots.

According to him, while insecurity along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway has largely been contained, criminal elements have relocated to hinterland communities.



“Kurmin Wali is close to Rijana town, which is one of the epicentres of banditry in the country,” he noted.

Governor Sani further promised the construction of an access road linking Kurmin Wali to the main highway to improve mobility and security response, adding that the Commissioner for Public Works would soon conduct an assessment ahead of the project’s commencement.

He also pledged the construction of a Primary Healthcare Centre in the community.

“The people of Kurmin Wali, like others across Kaduna State, trust this government because we are running an inclusive administration. We protect lives irrespective of religion or ethnicity. We are one in Kaduna State,” the Governor said.

In his welcome address, the Agwam Kufana, Chief Dauda Titus, said he received a distress call while in church on Sunday informing him of the attack.



“We refused to comment since Sunday because we did not know the exact number of those kidnapped. We only confirmed that there was an attack and that some people were abducted,” he explained.

Chief Titus appealed to the state government to urgently construct the access road to Kurmin Wali, lamenting that a journey that should take 10 minutes lasted over 30 minutes due to poor road conditions. He also requested the provision of other basic amenities for the community.



Speaking during the visit, National President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Engr.

Emmanuel Tabara, commended Governor Sani for personally visiting Kurmin Wali.

“You are the first governor to visit this community. Even in the face of conflicting information, you initiated action for the rescue of the abducted persons. This shows pragmatic leadership,” he said.

Engr. Tabara assured the Governor of the community’s support, dismissing claims that the incident could be exploited to diminish his political standing.

“If detractors want to use this to score political points, they have failed. We identify with the altruistic leadership of Your Excellency,” he said, while offering prayers for the Governor’s protection and success.