‎Kogi Kidnap: 3 dead, 4 hospitalized, 30 still in captivity after N15m ransom

‎…As Kabba/Bunu Chairman Orders Arrest of Protesters

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

‎‎The people of Ayetoro-Kiri community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State have been thrown into mourning following the death of three out of the 37 victims that were kidnapped from the ECWA church on December 14, 2025.

‎‎The community has for long been plunged into persistent bandit attacks and worsening insecurity in Bunu land.

‎‎The death were confirmed on Saturday through a statement by the community Spokesperson, David Ampitan.

‎‎”Recently, scores of residents were abducted by bandits. After painful ransom payment raised through communal contributions, only seven victims were released. Sadly, three of them were already dead on arrival, while four others are currently battling for their lives in critical condition at medical facilities. About thirty innocent citizens remain in captivity, their fate uncertain.

‎‎”This tragic development underscores the complete failure of security governance in the area. Rather than protect vulnerable communities or pursue the perpetrators, the Kogi State Government, acting through the Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government, Zaccheus Dare Micheal allegedly responded by tear-gassing and arresting peaceful protesters who were merely demanding safety, justice, and the rescue of their loved ones.

‎‎”It is both ironic and unacceptable that a government entrusted with the protection of lives and property would instead criminalise peaceful protest, while bandits roam freely, killing, kidnapping, and terrorising law-abiding citizens.

‎‎”Our people are tired of burying loved ones, tired of selling properties and contributing scarce resources to pay ransom, and tired of living under perpetual fear while those in authority remain indifferent.

‎‎”We hereby appeal, urgently, to the Federal Government of Nigeria, security agencies, and all relevant authorities to intervene decisively in Ayetoro-Kiri and the entire Bunu district. Immediate action must be taken to rescue those still in captivity, restore security, and hold accountable all officials who enable or ignore this humanitarian tragedy.

‎‎”The lives of Bunu people matter. Enough is sincerely ENOUGH”

‎‎In a related development, the chairman of the council area, Zaccheus Dare Micheal had ordered the arrest of innocent protesters who gathered in Kabba, headquarters of the council area.

‎‎The people were said to have arranged themselves peacefully on Friday along Kabba- Lokoja road to show their displeasure over the rate of bandits attacks in the council area.

‎‎The chairman had last year warned that he will not allow anybody to take to the street over the spate of insecurity, a development that irked him to send police to dispersed the protesters with tear gas, as well as picked some of them for arrest.

‎‎Micheal who is spending his first term as Chairman had just secured the ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC to contest for reelection in the Forthcoming Council poll, scheduled for October this year.