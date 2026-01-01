Kano Gov plans to immortalise two deceased lawmakers

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has announced plans to immortalise two late members of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, for their exemplary service.

The announcement was made during the 36th State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Kano, where the 2026 Budget Estimate Document was presented to the Governor for assent.

This is contained in a statement issued by Yusuf’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Thursday.

Yusuf praised the lawmakers’ dedication to Kano’s development, extolling Ungogo’s role in finalising the 2026 budget.

A special prayer session was held for their repose.

The governor vowed to support the bereaved families and preserve the lawmakers’ legacies through effective budget implementation.

Vanguard News