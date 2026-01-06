President Bola Tinubu and Activist Asari Dokubo.

Prominent Niger Delta activist and traditional ruler, Asari Dokubo, has pledged his unwavering commitment to the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing a decades-long loyalty that dates back to the early 1990s.

Dokubo made the declaration on Tuesday during a visit by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to his palace in Degema, Rivers State.

Commending Wike for the visit, Dokubo said his relationship with Tinubu dates back more than three decades and was built during a difficult period of his life.

According to him, the president stood by him when he needed support the most and deserved loyalty in return.

“Like you said, my friend, everything that is going to happen, I will be with you in making sure that my friend, the president, succeeds,” Dokubo said. “Everything that I am capable of doing, I will do to make sure that he succeeds.”

He added that his long-standing relationship with Tinubu began in 1992, long before he became a traditional ruler.

“I was not a traditional ruler when we met in 1992. I never thought I would ever become what I am today,” he said.

“He stood by me in my most difficult period, and it is now my turn to also stand by him and also support him.”

Earlier, Wike said his visit was to appreciate the people of the community for their support and to explain why they should back Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He said the visit was also an opportunity to extend New Year greetings and thank the traditional institution for the warm reception.

“I know that traditional rulers don’t play politics,” Wike said. “You are my friend, and I felt that there’s no way I would come here, where you reside, and your kingdom without coming to greet you and to say happy new year.”

Vanguard News