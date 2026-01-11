How gas explosion wreaked havoc at Ogun Free Trade Zone

An industrial gas explosion on Sunday morning triggered a fire outbreak at the Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), located in the Igbesa area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fire, which emanated from a foam-producing company within the industrial park, was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, sending shock waves across the industrial hub and the host community.

Further findings revealed that the explosion, said to have originated from a mattress-producing company within the zone, caused widespread panic among workers and students of nearby institutions, who were jolted by the deafening sound.

Although the extent of the damage could not be immediately ascertained, sources close to the scene disclosed that some buildings adjacent to the affected company were razed before operatives of the Ogun State Fire Service and other emergency responders arrived to contain the situation.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, stated that the fire had been brought under control and that normalcy had since returned to the area.

In a brief statement posted on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the police spokesperson said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Igbesa, alongside police personnel and officers of the State Emergency Management Agency, were on ground to prevent further spread of the fire. She, however, did not disclose details on casualties or the level of damage.

An eyewitness, Kuwhede Vincent, a student of the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, said the incident began with a loud bang, followed by thick smoke and fire.

“It started around 8 a.m. We first saw smoke, then fire coming from the company. The company is very close to my hostel, but I don’t think any hostel was affected. We just packed our bags because we didn’t know what might happen next,” he said, adding that firefighters were already on ground to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of OGITECH, Ilo Fadilu Temitope, in a statement jointly signed by the Secretary, Moses Josephine, and the Public Relations Officer, Segbetin Sunday, urged students to remain calm while observing necessary safety measures.

The statement read in part:“The attention of the Students’ Union Government has been drawn to reports of a fire outbreak at the Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), Igbesa, which is in close proximity to some student hostels around the Obanla axis.

“While relevant authorities are responding, students, particularly those residing around the Obanla axis and its environs, are advised to remain calm but vigilant. Avoid unnecessary movement towards the affected area, stay indoors where it is safe to do so, keep doors and windows closed if there is smoke, and switch off electrical appliances and gas sources as a precaution.”

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement on the exact cause of the explosion.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, said, “Thanks for the information. I will work on it immediately.”

Also confirming the incident, the Director of the Ogun State Fire Service, Mr Fatai Adefala, said emergency teams were promptly deployed to the scene.

“Our firefighters from Agbara and Ota have been on ground doing the needful for over three hours,” Adefala said in a brief telephone interview.